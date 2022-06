Click here to read the full article. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced the first federal law seeking to hold fashion brands accountable for their labor practices. On Thursday, May 12, the New York Democrat introduced the “Fashioning Accountability and Building Real Institutional Change Act” — FABRIC Act for short — to the Senate, a first-of-its-kind federal bill that seeks to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to prohibit employers from paying employees in the garment industry by piece rate. According to the summary filed on Thursday, the bill also requires manufacturers and contractors in the garment industry to register...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO