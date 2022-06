SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. -- On the heels of the announcement that the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series' first event will include several PGA Tour players, USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said Wednesday at the U.S. Women's Open that although the USGA "prides themselves on the openness of their tournament," they will also make their own decision about the eligibility of players at the upcoming U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, on June 13 on a case-by-case basis.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO