The regular meeting of the Parking Authority opened with the reading of the Open Public meetings act. In attendance were Commissioner Bonsper, Lubin, Corona and Curcio. Also, in attendance: Ray Savacool, Esq., Karen Mills, Clerk and Ray Bogan. Motion by Commissioner Curcio, second by Commissioner Lubin to memorialize the minutes...

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO