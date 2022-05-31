Army schedules relinquishment of responsibility Ceremony

There will be a Lake Partner meeting from 1-3 p.m. June 22 at the Milford City Building . Bill Whitworth, Operations Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake, said that this meeting will be an opportunity to ask questions and get informed about all things that impact the lake and it’s visitors. As far as the Corps, Ken Wenger will have a slide show to go over all the work that staff has been doing to get campgrounds and facilities ready for this season.

MILFORD, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO