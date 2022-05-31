ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, KS

Army schedules relinquishment of responsibility Ceremony

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
There will be a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Fort Riley on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at...

KVOE

Local Patriot Guard Riders join national escort for cremains of veteran and retired firefighter Thursday

Emporia’s Patriot Guard Riders were honored to be a part of a special escort Thursday afternoon. Emporia’s riders met up with members of the Arizona Patriot Guard Riders chapter who are in the midst of a Pony Express escort to deliver the cremains of US Air Force Veteran and retired firefighter Patrick John Gunn Sr. A native of Milwaukee Wisconsin, Gunn enlisted in the US Air Force in 1982 serving as a fire protection specialist until he was honorably discharged in 1986.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Lake Partner meeting will be held in June

There will be a Lake Partner meeting from 1-3 p.m. June 22 at the Milford City Building . Bill Whitworth, Operations Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake, said that this meeting will be an opportunity to ask questions and get informed about all things that impact the lake and it’s visitors. As far as the Corps, Ken Wenger will have a slide show to go over all the work that staff has been doing to get campgrounds and facilities ready for this season.
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

City to hear presentation on the Black History Trail of Geary County

Junction City Commissioners will hear a presentation on the effort to develop a Black of History Trail of Geary County when they meet Tuesday night at 701 North Jefferson. Jim Sands, president of the History Trail project, will make a presentation on the effort to protect and preserve the African American history of the area. He will provide a briefing on the essential elements of information about the trail to better benefit the community and neighboring communities.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

School board approves contracts and positions

Six new vehicles will be leased from Enterprise Fleet Management for the Junction City High School Athletic Department use. The Board of Education gave their approval Wednesday night. The Board renewed a current transportation contract for the upcoming year with JC Transportation and B & B Busing at an estimated...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adventure Cove has temporarily closed as Shawnee Co. advises residents to avoid Lake Shawnee due to a sewage leak. On Friday, June 3, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it has temporarily closed the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove as the Public Works Dept. advises residents to avoid contact with the lake due to a sewage spill.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

EM intern gets hands-on experience in Dickinson County

ABILENE - From digitizing reports to attending emergency management exercises to chasing tornadoes, Josh Walker won’t soon forget his time working as an intern with Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith. Walker, who hails from the Milwaukee, Wis., area, graduated May 14 from Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Updated: Water outage for Milford area

UPDATE: The NE Kansas Regional Notification System has notified residents the broken water line has been repaired and service was restored at 1:42 p.m. Friday afternoon. MILFORD (KSNT 27 NEWS) – There was no water in the city of Milford and areas around Milford Lake Friday morning after a water line was damaged. Emergency workers […]
MILFORD, KS
Salina Post

Peggy and Wayne DeBey to retire; The Flower Nook closing

Longtime Salina florists and artisan encouragers Peggy and Wayne DeBey are calling it a career. For more than 39 years, Peggy and Wayne have successfully owned and operated The Flower Nook in Salina, but at the end of the month, the downtown icon will close its doors for the final time and Peggy and Wayne will pursue other endeavors as they enjoy their retirement.
SALINA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Destruction of Topeka Homeless Camp Prompts Call For Change

The recent bulldozing of a camp for homeless people has advocates arguing that Topeka should adopt more liberal policies modeled after ones in Kansas City, Missouri. Social worker Russell Burton and other advocates hope to raise the issue at the Topeka City Council’s meeting June 7th, The Kansas City Star reports.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

USD 475 puts emphasis on security

School security and safety is one important area of emphasis for Geary USD 475. Following the recent school shooting tragedy in Texas, Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said Wednesday evening that he held a Zoom meeting with all of the administrators in USD 475. "In light of the tragic event that took place in Texas I wanted to make sure that safety is a priority for us."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Abilene receives Travel and Tourism recognition

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been voted the best small town to visit and could soon take home gold in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town competition. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a release on Tuesday, May 31, that TravelAwaits readers have voted Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year straight. The city also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest.
ABILENE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City commission passes resolution to reduce gun violence

The Emporia City Commission passed a resolution calling for action to reduce gun violence, Wednesday morning. Resolution No. 3673 — Calling for Action to Reduce Firearm & Violent Death of American Children — was put forth to the commission by Jamie Sauder. “I think with recent events in...
EMPORIA, KS
1350kman.com

Wildcat Creek residents voice opposition to additional amenities to Liquid Art Winery

Riley County commissioners approved amendments to the Preliminary and Final Development Plans associated with an existing Agri-Business Planned Unit Development in the county. The business in question is Liquid Art Winery, owned by David and Danielle Tegtmeier. The property is on Wildcat Creek Road near Scenic Drive. The amendments include a new single family residence, conversion of an existing building into a restaurant, an amphitheater, expanded parking, and cabins.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley has been arrested for domestic battery. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Wilson, of Wakefield, was booked into the Clay Co. Jail on May 30 for domestic battery. The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was arrested around...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Vote No August 2 Rally and March scheduled for Saturday in Lawrence

Several local organizations and groups are partnering for an upcoming event to oppose the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment in Kansas. Organizers hope to encourage voters to vote “no” to the amendment, which would remove legal protection of abortions and pave the way for a complete ban, in the upcoming Aug. 2 election.
JC Post

County schedules a series of budget work sessions Monday

Geary County Commissioners will conduct a series of budget work sessions Monday with representatives from different organizations. They include the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Big Lakes Development, Area Agency on Aging, Soil Conservation, Three Rivers, Geary County Historical Society and aTa Bus. The work sessions are scheduled from approximately 11...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Hagenmaier named College Hill Learning Center Principal

MANHATTAN, KS – Katie Hagenmaier has been named the principal of College Hill Early Learning Center School in USD 383. She currently serves as a 1st grade teacher for Valley Heights USD 498 in Waterville, KS. Hagenmaier has served in that position since 2018. Prior to that, she served as a 4th grade teacher for USD 475 in Junction City.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

2 hospitalized after motorcycles crash on Tuttle Creek Blvd.

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson 999 Ultra driven by Peter R. Ross, 66, Glenwood, Iowa, was was traveling behind a 2012 Triumph Thunderbird driven by George H. Forst, 67, LaVista, Nebraska southbound on U.S. 24 just south of Madison Road.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
