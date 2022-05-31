ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

John McCarthy: Kamaru Usman would get 'lit up' by Nick Diaz, resort to wrestling

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w65Cx_0fw2UUz700

John McCarthy doesn’t think UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would want to stand with Nick Diaz for too long if they fought.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Diaz (26-10 MMA, 7-7 UFC) stated that he’s targeting an end-of-year return and that he’d like to challenge Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) for the title.

Diaz didn’t look to be in his best form when he returned from a six-and-a-half-year layoff against Robbie Lawler last September at UFC 266. The fight took place at middleweight, and Diaz was stopped in Round 3, but McCarthy thinks Diaz would be a handful for Usman standing.

“If there’s one thing that you know about Nick, he’s gonna come and give you everything that he’s got,” McCarthy said on his “Weighing In” podcast. “Would I mind seeing him against Kamaru? No, I wouldn’t, other than this: Kamaru would stand with him until he started getting lit up and then he’s gonna go and use his wrestling – which he should. I’m not saying he shouldn’t, but what is Nick always complaining about? People wrestling.

And then it’s on the ground, and it’s gonna end up being yeah, he can try and use his submission game and stuff, but I don’t think that Kamaru would end up standing up with Nick that long, that much out of the first round. Things would start to become difficult.”

McCarthy went on to explain that Diaz, the former WEC and Strikeforce champion, would use his volume to overwhelm Usman, whom he sees naturally resorting to his decorated wrestling background.

“He’s a handful as far as the way he creates situations that he just touch, touch, touch, and he’ll throw power in there, and he’ll take shots to give shots, and he just keeps this buzzsaw action going that makes you start to become more defensive than offensive,” McCarthy said. “And you end up saying screw this and when you’ve got that wrestling background, you’re Kamaru Usman, you go, ‘I’m taking him down,’ and that’s what I see here.”

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Robbie Lawler
PWMania

Bellator MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Signing With WWE

Bellator MMA star “Master” Valerie Loureda is reportedly signing with WWE. According to Fightful Select, Loureda is expected to sign with WWE if she hasn’t already. As recently as mid-May, she was training at the WWE Performance Center. Loureda made a favorable impression on WWE officials and...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Simone Johnson's New Wrestling Name Has Drawn Criticism From Some Fans

When it comes to professional wrestlers that demonstrate massive crossover entertainment potential, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the first person that comes to mind. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE before going on to set his sights on acting, and did a darn good job in many of his appearances. After all, the Fast & Furious franchise became a mega-blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Got a Letter From Mayweather Promotions Telling Me To Stop Talking About Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn’s incessant overtures to Gervonta Davis resulted in a legal warning, according to the promoter. In recent weeks, Hearn, the outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing, has repeatedly stated his desire to sign Davis to a promotional contract, amid rumors that the hard-hitting Baltimore lightweight is on the outs with his longtime handlers at Mayweather Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Leaves Impact Wrestling

The Impact Wrestling roster is currently loaded with a variety of talents, but it looks like one of the top stars in Impact has parted ways with the company. PWInsider.com reports that W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, is done with Impact Wrestling. During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling he will be featured in a match that will see him team with PCO to take on Moose & Steve Maclin, but that will be his final appearance for the company.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Ukrainian Conor McGregor' Askar Mozharov reacts to MMA databases removing wins before UFC debut

Askar Mozharov has been a part of two major North American promotions since the start of 2021, but has yet to compete for one. Largely a mystery to fans paying attention, Mozharov (21-12 MMA, 0-0 UFC) partook Wednesday in his first fight-related press event, since a ceremonial weigh-in for PFL in 2021 (for a fight against Vinny Maghalaes that was canceled less than 24 hours later).
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Insider

Rolando Romero On Gervonta Davis Fight: “I Lost To A Better Man”

“I lost to the better man that night,” lightweight contender Rolando Romero says in the aftermath of his fight with Gervonta Davis. “I felt was doing a good job backing him up with my jab…I was winning the fight and I made a mistake and got caught. I will work hard to get back to the top with the goal to become a champion. Much respect to Tank and I wish him well. The Rolly show must go on.” Romero lost via thunderous knockout to the man known as “Tank” last Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. He gave the highly regarded Davis a real go, but Davis proved to be too much, something Romero is now willing to say outright.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal willing to meet Michel Pereira in the street, but not cage over callout: “How do you put your wife out there like that?”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight Michel Pereira. However, not in the cage. The Brazilian is fresh off a victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio last month at UFC Vegas 55. Following the bout, Pereira called out Jorge Masvidal for a showdown in the future. The source of the callout was the Brazilian alleging that ‘Gamebred’ messaged his wife on Instagram.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 207 video: Karolina Kowalkiewicz taps Felice Herrig to snap five-fight losing streak

With her back against the wall, Karolina Kowalkiewicz delivered. The former UFC strawweight title challenger entered Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 207 in her worst career slump. Kowalkiewicz (13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) looked to snap a five-fight losing streak in her rematch against fellow veteran Felice Herrig in the preliminary portion of the event.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 207 video: Alonzo Menifield destroys Askar Mozharov with elbows from crucifix

Alonzo Menifield used the crucifix position to his maximum advantage on Saturday when he finished Askar Mozharov at UFC Fight Night 207. Menifield wasted no time putting Mozharov with a superior ground game. After some early exchanges, he advanced into the ground position and pinned his opponent to the mat before unleashing a flurry of elbows to get the TKO stoppage at the 4:40 mark of Round 1.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 275 'Countdown' for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

The full episode of UFC 275 “Countdown” is now available and it features a closer look at the top six competitors of the upcoming pay-per-view event. The promotion’s recurring pre-event video series takes a look at the light heavyweight title fight between champion Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and challenger Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC). The co-main bout features dominant women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) taking on Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC). In the feature bout, former strawweight champions collide as Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) takes on Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy