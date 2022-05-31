Business Insider: Palin short on cash going into last days of special primary election

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is short on cash compared to her some of her main Republican rivals for an open US House seat, new campaign finance filings reveal.

Palin is one of 48 candidates of all parties running in a special primary election to replace the late Rep. Don Young under Alaska’s new top-four primary system. The election is being held all by mail, with ballots due on June 11, and the top four candidates will advance to a ranked-choice special general election to be held on August 16.

Despite the number of candidates in the race, only a handful of them are on the airwaves and spending money.

Palin has raked in over $630,000, spent over $530,000, and has just over $105,769 in cash on hand, according to a new filing from her campaign.

Nick Begich III, a wealthy software entrepreneur, has lent his campaign $650,000, the filings show, in addition to some $135,000 raised from donors. He’s spent a little over $304,000 so far and has over $716,000 in cash on hand.

Americans for Prosperity Action, a Koch-aligned conservative political group, has also spent over $83,000 supporting Begich in the special election, records show.

Tara Sweeney, a businesswoman who served as assistant secretary for Indian Affairs for the Interior Department under the Trump administration, has raised over $230,000, spent $82,145, and has $149,000 in cash on hand, also more than Palin has.

Read this story at Business Insider.