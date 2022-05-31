ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBALC hosting open house

By Odessa American
 3 days ago
Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center Literacy House will host an open house and Noonday Collection Give Back event from noon to 6 p.m. June 2.

The event will offer attendees a chance to learn more about the Adult Literacy Program and Readathon Fundraiser, enjoy light snacks and drinks, and shop the Noonday Collection Give Back with items from around the globe.

You can shop online using this link: https://bit.ly/PBALCGiveBack. All proceeds from your purchases will be donated to PBALC. In addition, you will be supporting Noonday Collection artisans in making a living wage through fair trade practices.

On June 28, they will be feature a live interview with author Pamela Terry on the PBALC Facebook page. Terry will share how she got her start in writing, where her inspirations come from and will read from her debut novel “The Sweet Taste of Muscadines.” Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn to receive updates on future live stream shows.

Open House
Odessa, TX
