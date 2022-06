Last October, 24-year-old Urbana resident Liam Gasser was excited to make a hyper-realistic costume based on Disney’s “The Mandalorian” for a Halloween party. “He was going to go to (JOANN Fabric and Crafts) to get foam and rubber for the costume,” said Terry Von Thaden, Gasser’s mother. “When he left, I said, ‘OK, I’ll see you later and help you finish up your costume.’”

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO