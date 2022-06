The Austin Packers boys’ golf team traveled to The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City Tuesday for the first round of the Section 1AAA meet, and in the team competition, the Packers totaled a score of 354, which was good for 11th place. Four teams were within three shots of the lead after Day 1, with Lakeville North and Albert Lea tied for first at 305, followed by Northfield in third at 306 and Farmington in fourth at 308.

LAKE CITY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO