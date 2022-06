After a rookie season in 2018 that saw Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller struggle, the former UCLA product is now a foundational player. Speaking to the media recently as OTAs continued for the Raiders, Miller reflected on his career. The 2018 first-round pick has had quite the career thus far, overcoming early difficulties to now being on the brink of joining the NFL’s upper echelon of left tackles. His tenure has seen a slew of turnover at two of the most important positions within the Raiders’ organization; general manager and head coach. Miller has seen Reggie McKenzie and Mike Mayock come and go, while Jon Gruden (the coach responsible for his selection) is also gone. All of that takes place in the span of just four years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO