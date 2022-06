This is still early stages, but Magnum P.I. fans might have hope that the Season 4 finale isn’t going to be the end. The drama was one of several shows canceled by CBS on May 12 — Good Sam, How We Roll, and B Positive also got the ax that day — and according to Deadline, Universal Television began to see if it could live on elsewhere. (Magnum P.I. is produced by Universal and CBS Studios.) CBS dramas Evil and SEAL Team have made the move over to Paramount+, but according to the report, NBC or USA Network are “the focus… as a viable option” and “conversations are progressing and are now in advanced stages.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO