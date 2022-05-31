ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple individuals arrested on domestic violence; drug-related charges

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The previous week experienced several drug-related arrests across Cullman County.

On Tuesday, May 24, CCSO deputies responded to the report of a traffic accident in the Good Hope area. Upon arrival, deputies located Saundra Kay Harbison, 57, of Cullman on scene. It was determined that Harbison had an outstanding warrant. She was placed under arrest. A search of her vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Harbison was charged with: dangerous drugs/trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft (warrant).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7x3Y_0fw2TAXc00
Saundra Kay Harbison (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)


Monday, May 23, CCSO deputies arrested Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, of Vinemont, at the Cullman County Detention Center for multiple warrants, which stemmed from an incident reported earlier this year.

Lay was charged with: Sex Offense/rape – domestic violence (two counts) and domestic violence/assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBo8m_0fw2TAXc00
Jonathan Kyle Lay (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)


Also on Tuesday, CCSO deputies arrested Sharon Richardson, 44, of Empire for multiple outstanding warrants. The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident.

Richardson was charged with: distribution of dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband, using false information to avoid arrest, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Ung_0fw2TAXc00
Sharon Richardson (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

