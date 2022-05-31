ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, KY

Auburn football is in top six for 2023 recruit DaKaari Nelson

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU6tY_0fw2T0nb00

Auburn is in hot pursuit of 2023 defensive back.

A big part of recruiting is you want to keep the players from your area within state lines to play their college football.

The Auburn coaching staff is trying to do just that by keeping 2023 four-star safety DaKaari Nelson in the state of Alabama.

Nelson is from just down the road in Selma. He stands at 6'3 and weighs 203 pounds.

He is the 200th best player in the class of 2023, so adding Nelson to the recruiting class would be a tremendous addition.

He is a very diverse defensive player since he can play safety and defensive back.

Nelson recently put out his top six schools, including Auburn, Kentucky, Oregon, Tennesse, Penn State, and Clemson.

Here are Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia's thoughts on Nelson.

He is a really interesting recruit. Nelson is more of a quiet guy. He has not taken a ton of visits. I think he has only been to Auburn once. This is a little more unconventional relative to all the other recruits we have talked about. He has a close friend Jeremiah Wright on the Auburn roster. Selma has not had many high-profile football recruits. The last one that came to mind was Wright. Nelson emerged, kind of like Wright did. Coming out of nowhere, he was an upperclassman when colleges became interested in him. I think Penn State and Kentucky are interesting in this race since he has set a couple of visits to get up to those programs.

If you're Auburn, you need to get him back on campus because it has been kind of hard in his recruitment to get him to take visits. Maybe you get Nelson on campus for an official visit, but you need to get him back on campus and go from there. There is stability in the secondary for the Auburn roster relative to other positions over the last few years. This has to make you feel better about recruiting defensive backs if you're a Tigers fan. Nelson is an in-state guy with connections to Wright, so with all of that going for them, I do think Auburn will stay in the thick of this race.

We don't know a whole lot about Nelson's priorities in this thing. Does he want to travel, or does he want something outside the box. Those things could factor in at the end of the day. From an optical perspective, you have to feel good about Auburn getting an in-state defensive back where it's not a heavy SEC battle. It is more of a regional battle.

You need to win the recruitments that are just a little more favorable relative to the competition. This is not a Jeremiah Cobb or James Smith kind of recruitment. These are the ones that Auburn has won with the Nehemiah Pritchett and Roger McCreary's of the world. Great in-state DB's who have come up as late risers. These recruitments are huge because it is how you build the depth of a roster. The defensive recruits from Alabama are national this cycle, so as many of those battles you can win, the better it will be for Auburn.

There has yet to be an announcement made for when Nelson will commit, but Bryan Harsin and Zac Etheridge will continue to recruit him hard in the hopes of getting him on the Plains.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Former Austin Peay coach takes around $30K from university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that the former Austin Peay track and cross country coach misappropriated around $30,000 of university funds after an investigation. The investigation determined the Douglas Molnar, who was the head track and field and cross country coach from September 2004 until...
NASHVILLE, TN
salyersvilleindependent.com

MCHS STUDENT TO COMPETE IN MISS KENTUCKY’S OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITION

Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Auburn, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Auburn, KY
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Traffic clearing on Interstate 24 after wreck

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck has Interstate 24 backed up in Clarksville. At 2:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were backed up from about mile marker 2, past Exit 1, to just south of the state line. This article will be updated.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
UPI News

Possible alligator sighting reported in Kentucky pond

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
BENTON, KY
14news.com

Mine collapse in Providence raises insurance concerns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a mine collapse in Providence was reported on Wednesday, 14 News sat down with an Insurance agent to discuss how mine-related home damage can be covered. James Roll with Vaughn Insurance in Henderson said if you live near that mine, it’s time to check out...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Jeremiah Wright
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Christian County Rollover Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on Kentucky 272 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Angie Moss was westbound when she lost control and ran off the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest on its side.
wkdzradio.com

Coast Guard Bulletin For Kentucky Lake And Lake Barkley Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners there will be over 150 high-speed vessels and larger than normal concentrations of recreational vessels throughout Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley beginning today and continuing through Sunday for the Kuttawa Harbor Cannonball Run. Coast Guard officials say mariners should exercise caution and maintain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#College Football#Recruiting#Clemson#American Football#Selma#Penn State
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT REMINDER FROM KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 3

BOWLING GREEN, KY (June 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
104.1 WIKY

Don Mattingly’s Son Arrested

Evansville 9-1-1 started getting calls about a possible drunk driver about 4:40pm Monday. The witnesses reported an SUV hit the median on the Lloyd near the Main Street exit which caused a flat tire but the driver didn’t stop. He finally stopped at a car dealership and appeared very...
lakercountry.com

KSP to conduct safety traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
wkdzradio.com

Child Rushed To Hospital After Oak Grove Shooting (w/VIDEO))

A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
OAK GROVE, KY
radionwtn.com

KSP Releases Report On Shooting Death Of Chief Deputy Jody Cash

BENTON, Ky. (June 3, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, which resulted in the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. The KSP has issued its preliminary report on the shooting,...
BENTON, KY
wilsonpost.com

Abrupt high-level firings rock TWRA

Three upper-level Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have been fired, including Deputy Director Chris Richardson of Lebanon, who had been considered a leading candidate to assume leadership of the Agency this fall. Reports of the terminations began circulating following a Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting last week. The 13-member...
WEHT/WTVW

Victim from power line entanglement named

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
HENDERSON, KY
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
758
Followers
529
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy