ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials detailed a timeline of events that left multiple people shot...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 7

Carl Robertson
3d ago

He is lying. There never is accountability for violent criminals. If there were we would have at least 100 executions a day for the next five years. Possibly much longer.

Reply(2)
8
Homer
3d ago

Amputate the thumbs of everyone convicted of a gun crime on their second conviction, regardless of age, sex, or race. Felons with guns commit over 70% of gun crimes. Felons without thumbs can’t hold a gun. No additional jail time required.

Reply(1)
3
Related
live5news.com

Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people who were arrested in the aftermath of a mass shooting in downtown Charleston have bonded out. Court records state that 50-year-old Tahira McGee, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and 35-year-old Maurice Malloy bonded out on Tuesday. Investigators say the three were not involved in the actual shooting that injured 10 people, but were arrested following the incident.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

'I'm fed up!': Charleston mayor calls for change after 10 shot at party

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston is demanding changes in gun laws after 10 people were shot in an incident Monday night. "I don't about you but I'm angry about it," Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference Tuesday, flanked by community leaders and the city's police chief. "I'm mad about it, I'm fed up. And I concur with many of our citizens that enough is enough."
CHARLESTON, SC
rifnote.com

10 wounded in Charleston mass shooting, mayor confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night. The injuries consisted of nine adults and a 17-year-old girl, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police Chief Luther Reynolds said an officer responded to a...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Chief Of Police#Law Enforcement#Violent Crime
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 19, 20-year-old killed in Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The two people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County have been identified. Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia, were killed after being shot at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads, according to Horry County […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to North Charleston parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and EMS responded shortly before noon Thursday to a parking lot in a strip mall in North Charleston. Multiple emergency vehicles converged in a parking lot in the 2000 block of McMillian Drive. North Charleston Police say their spokesman is on the way to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

Coroner Identifies Two Victims of Horry County Shooting

An update on a shooting in Horry County we told you about yesterday… the victims have been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the two people who were killed in the shooting were identified as 19 year old Kalik Conn of Longs and 20 year old Jeremiah Dicker of Columbia. Another person was also injured in the shooting. Horry County Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads and one person involved in the shooting has been labeled as a suspect.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Williamsburg deputies investigating fatal shooting at convenience store

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a fatal Memorial Day shooting at a convenience store. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Sam’s Quick Stop on Greenlee Street and found a gunshot victim in the front seat of a car. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at a Circle K parking lot in Charleston County. It happened at the Circle k at 10105 North Highway 17 in McClellanville around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. One man who was shot showed up later at a local hospital, and he suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies arrest Charleston man for assaulting father

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man faces assault charges after attacking his father during a dispute Monday afternoon. According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Grant III (51), was arguing with his father after he was asked to turn down the volume of his TV and music so his father could […]
wfxb.com

Two Dead After Shooting in Horry County

Two people were killed in a shooting yesterday in Horry County. According to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and both of the people died of gunshot wounds. Their identities have not been released as officials work to notify their families. Horry County Police said three people were shot in total and the shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Highway 544 near Red Bluff Crossroads.
live5news.com

Police investigate shots fired at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after gunfire damaged an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Officers responded to Greentree North Apartments on Otranto Road around 1:45 p.m Monday afternoon in reference to multiple calls for people shooting at each other. Officers conducting foot patrols located...
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after shooting a woman and 2-year-old in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tatemville Monday. Officials say officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at Sherman and Dillion Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. In addition, a 2-year-old...
NBC News

NBC News

374K+
Followers
46K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy