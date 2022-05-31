‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

An update on a shooting in Horry County we told you about yesterday… the victims have been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the two people who were killed in the shooting were identified as 19 year old Kalik Conn of Longs and 20 year old Jeremiah Dicker of Columbia. Another person was also injured in the shooting. Horry County Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads and one person involved in the shooting has been labeled as a suspect.

