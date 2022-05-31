ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Official lineup released for Blues on the Green

By CBS Austin
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlues on the Green is back. ACL radio announced the official lineup for the two-weekend...

cbsaustin.com

CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Llano: Watch the full show now!

We're Road Trippin' to Llano, Texas! About an hour and a half outside of Austin, and located on the Llano River in the heart of the hill country, this lone star city is known for its western roots and historical flavor. Founded in 1856, Llano means "plain" in Spanish, but that's a description hardly fitting this vibrant place. From dining to shopping, festivals, museums, and more, there's plenty to explore in this Texas town, and all surrounded by natural beauty. Llano is a city of clear blue skies, clean air, and sparkling spring-fed water from the river, where the stars are truly big and bright at night in Llano! Visitors and residents alike enjoy the serene scenery and a relaxed pace of a welcoming community! With a rich history and an exciting future, there's something for everyone in Llano and we're excited to share it!
LLANO, TX
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Llano: LTX Mercantile curates a thoughtful local shopping experience

Outdoor-inspired men's apparel & accessories for the hard-working, free-spirited, and rebellious. LTX Mercantile is known for its rugged yet refined gear for your everyday adventures, or something a little more extreme. Plus, a carefully curated selection of local Llano merch and gifts. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
LLANO, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio #1 destination for priced out Austinites

More Austinites are heading south, according to a new study from real estate brokerage, Redfin. They found San Antonio is the top destination for priced-out Austinites. "We closed on our house in April of 2021 in San Antonio," said Meghan Skornia, who used to live in Austin. When she and her family re-located 90 miles south, they quickly realized they weren't alone.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Beloved pizza joint making a comeback in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A beloved pizza joint in San Marcos is making a comeback this summer after closing four years ago. Valentino's in the downtown square was once known as the staple for pizza, now the business is getting a fresh start with new owners. “It’s exciting but...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

"A War of the Worlds" at the Ground Floor Theatre

Using the work by H.G. Wells & Orson Welles, and expanding on this historic radio cast, this world premiere of A War of the Worlds by local playwright Jarrett King is the first in a series of new play commissions. Both comic and gripping, A War of the Worlds reimagines...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

No word yet if Tesla in Austin will be part of planned layoffs

Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy. That’s according to Reuters. Musk and Tesla just opened a Gigafactory in Austin not long ago, where the economy has been booming. We’re accustomed to lots of growth in the Austin area, but there are signs that we could...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Starbucks in Austin becomes first store in Texas to officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas – A Starbucks in Austin is celebrating as they have become the first Starbucks in Texas to officially unionize. Democratic nominee for Texas’ 35th Congressional District, Greg Casar released a statement announcing that the Starbucks at 45th & Lamar won the union election 10-1. This victory also makes it the first store to officially unionize in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local business helps provide small batch of baby formula to distribute to Austin families

AUSTIN, Texas — A small batch of baby formula facilitated by a local business owner will soon be distributed to Austin families as the country faces a shortage. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the City is working with Any Baby Can to provide families with 436 tubs of formula at distribution events in collaboration with the Community Resiliency Trust and El Buen Samaritano.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke in Austin demanding Governor Abbott call a special session on gun control

Beto O’Rourke is in Austin on Friday to lay out his plan to keep Texas children safer. Governor Greg Abbott’s democratic challenger has a priority list that includes stricter gun control laws, reforming the foster care system and giving children greater access to mental health care. But, in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, it is the hope for new gun legislation that brought many to the Asian American Resource Center in northeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
CBS Austin

Austin Airport parking lots targeted by catalytic converter thieves

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Airport was just targeted by crooks stealing catalytic converters. At least four people who parked their cars at the airport got an unwelcome surprise when they returned from their trips. The four complaints of stolen catalytic converters were made within 24 hours, starting Monday night and continuing to Tuesday evening. More complaints could be filed as additional passengers return to Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) and start their cars.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council making plans to protect Austinites abortion rights

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members are positioning themselves to protect Austinites reproductive choices if the supreme court decides to overturn Roe V Wade. District 2 council member Vanessa Fuentes is a co-sponsor of council member José “Chito” Vela’s abortion rights resolution called the grace act.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin nurses stepping in to help Uvalde medical staff

AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses from Austin have been sent to Uvalde to give its medical staff some much-needed support. The devastating shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead has many wanting to step in and do whatever they can to ease the stress and pain of what happened.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in shooting outside South Austin LA Fitness

Police have identified the man who was killed last month in a shooting outside a South Austin LA Fitness. It happened Monday, May 23, at an LA Fitness parking lot located at 1824 W. Slaughter Lane, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD says suspect in fatal shooting at NE Austin club fled to Mexico

Police say the suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man last month at a club in Northeast Austin fled to Mexico. The shooting happened Saturday, May 21, at Club Lobos, located at 9601 North I-35, just north of the East Rundberg Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dog receives treatment after getting tossed out of vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Animal Shelter said they received a report of a dog getting tossed out of a vehicle. When he was found, the dog was in a box. He was unable to move and was completely covered in ants. He also suffered in what the shelter refers to as one of the worst cases of excessive matting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Community Policy