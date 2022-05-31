Official lineup released for Blues on the Green

We're Road Trippin' to Llano, Texas! About an hour and a half outside of Austin, and located on the Llano River in the heart of the hill country, this lone star city is known for its western roots and historical flavor. Founded in 1856, Llano means "plain" in Spanish, but that's a description hardly fitting this vibrant place. From dining to shopping, festivals, museums, and more, there's plenty to explore in this Texas town, and all surrounded by natural beauty. Llano is a city of clear blue skies, clean air, and sparkling spring-fed water from the river, where the stars are truly big and bright at night in Llano! Visitors and residents alike enjoy the serene scenery and a relaxed pace of a welcoming community! With a rich history and an exciting future, there's something for everyone in Llano and we're excited to share it!

LLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO