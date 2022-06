Organizers of the annual global event and fundraiser hosted by the American Cancer Society have planned a big comeback for the 2022 Douglas County Relay for Life. After two years of activities rooted largely in social media and virtual participation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers look forward to a return of the more traditional in-person activities that honor those lost and affected by cancer and raise donations for research and awareness about the disease. Hope for a cure also will dominate the atmosphere.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO