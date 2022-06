Horizon Youth Theatre is proud to present The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical directed by Cassie Greenlee. Based on Rick Riordan’s modern classic Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the musical will be performed at the historic Ohio Theatre in Toledo on Friday and Saturday June 1 and 2 at 7:00 pm and Sunday June 3 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12 and $15 and are available on our website or at the door. Seating is general admission.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO