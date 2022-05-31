ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Holden and Tom Suozzi Endorse Candidate for 30th Assembly Race

 3 days ago
Tom Suozzi and Bob Holden endorse Ramon Cando for NYS Assembly (Facebook)

A candidate running on a law-and-order platform for the 30th Assembly District seat has been endorsed by Council Member Robert Holden and Rep. Tom Suozzi, a gubernatorial candidate who currently represents a portion of Long Island and a sliver of northeast Queens.

Ramón Cando, who is a Democratic district leader, announced the endorsements Monday during a rally at 69th Street and Grand Avenue today. He is vying to replace Brian Barnwell, who announced last month that he is not seeking reelection.

The Democratic primary will consist of Steven Raga and Cando. The district, which has undergone significant change due to redistricting, covers the neighborhoods of Woodside, Maspeth Elmhurst, along with parts of Jackson Heights.

“Almost every week, we hear of another shooting, another hate crime, or more robberies taking place in our communities,” Holden said. “Enough is enough! It is time to take back our city, and along with Cando, I am fighting to make sure our streets are safe again.”

Suozzi is also endorsing Cando based on his law-and-order platform.

“Our city needs leadership that will work to prioritize public safety,” Suozzi said. “With Ramon Cando, we have a leader who understands the importance of safe streets, plus he knows what to do to make it happen.”

Cando, who is closely aligned with former state senator Hiram Monserrate, said that he will promote a four-point plan for a safer New York.

He said that he would address bail reform, increase criminal and civil penalties for gun traffickers, increase mental health services and increase funding for the police.

“No more excuses and pandering politics,” Cando said. “We need a public safety plan to combat crime and keep us safe!

Raga, meanwhile, has a slew of endorsements from elected officials, including Congressmembers Gregory Meeks and Grace Meng; State Sen. John Liu; and Assemblymembers Ron Kim and Catalina Cruz.

The primary is schedule for June 28.

