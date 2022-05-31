Colorado’s Only WELL-Certified Residential Community Sells-Out

(CBS4) — Everyone is having a tough time making ends meet these days, and we’re starting to see the impact when we go out to eat. You may have noticed some restaurants have a new fee on your bill. These 4% surcharges are a way to help some restaurants get back on track after pandemic impacts. (credit: CBS) According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, Colorado restaurants have lost $3 billion in revenue since the pandemic began, and it will take years to recover those losses. Restaurant owners in our state owe an average of $180,000 in pandemic-related debt. Also, wages for restaurant workers...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO