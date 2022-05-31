Colorado’s Only WELL-Certified Residential Community Sells-Out

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLakehouse, a 12-story mixed-use community in Denver’s Sloan’s Lake neighborhood community, developed by NAVA Real Estate Development, is now officially sold out, after just one year on the market. The community averaged nine sales per month during the past 12 months. Lakehouse is the first project in...

milehighcre.com

St. John Properties to Break Ground on Phase One of 600,000 SQFT Technology Park in Broomfield

The Broomfield City Council recently granted approval to St. John Properties, Inc. to initiate development activities on Simms Technology Park, a nearly 81-acre mixed-use business community in Broomfield that, upon completion, is expected to support nearly 600,000 square feet of single-story, multi-story and flex/R&D space, in addition to complimentary retail amenities.
BROOMFIELD, CO
milehighcre.com

Preeminent Denver Law Firm to Relocate to Paradigm River North

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, a preeminent Denver law firm for over 100 years, will relocate in 2024 to Paradigm River North, a state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot office development located at 3400 Walnut Street in Denver. DGS made the announcement in coordination with the project’s co-developers, Jordon Perlmutter & Co., and Rockefeller Group.
DENVER, CO
buckrail.com

Town Manager making move to Colorado

JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Manager Larry Pardee announced today that he has accepted a Town Manager position in Eagle, Colorado. Pardee originally moved to Wyoming from this same part of Colorado to become the Director of Public Works for the Town of Jackson under then Town Manager Bob McLaurin and was appointed Town Manager in 2018.
JACKSON, WY
milehighcre.com

Open-Air Retail Center in Colorado Springs Sells for $12.5M

Erindale Square, a 103,552-square-foot open-air retail center located at 5881-5975 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, has sold to a New York City-based investor for $12.15 million, according to CBRE. The sale further indicates that brick-and-mortar retail is still consumers’ preferred mode of shopping. Parker Brown, Matthew Henrichs and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Restaurants Implement Surcharge To Help Recover Losses During Pandemic

(CBS4) — Everyone is having a tough time making ends meet these days, and we’re starting to see the impact when we go out to eat. You may have noticed some restaurants have a new fee on your bill. These 4% surcharges are a way to help some restaurants get back on track after pandemic impacts. (credit: CBS) According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, Colorado restaurants have lost $3 billion in revenue since the pandemic began, and it will take years to recover those losses. Restaurant owners in our state owe an average of $180,000 in pandemic-related debt. Also, wages for restaurant workers...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

City of Arvada Selects Dig Studio to Lead Olde Town Arvada Strategic Reinvestment Plan

The City of Arvada has engaged Denver-based landscape architecture, urban planning and design firm Dig Studio on a Strategic Reinvestment Plan that includes the development of a shared 20-year vision for Olde Town Arvada, as well as a study into the feasibility of permanently maintaining street closures that have created a pedestrian experience on a three-block stretch of downtown.
ARVADA, CO
realvail.com

Water cuts are coming for the West, including Colorado, as ongoing drought worsens

MONTEREY, Calif. — If Californians don’t change the way they consume water, officials are warning, sweeping, statewide mandatory cuts may be unavoidable. Three years into a severe drought and with water supplies plummeting, lush green lawns and the careless use of drinking water are no longer realistic in California and throughout much of the West, experts say. It will take changes to personal behavior, consistent messaging from state and local water officials and historic investments in programs and infrastructure that promote conservation to survive an indefinite state of drought.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How much Denver homebuyers overpaid and why it may hurt

Data: Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe pandemic inflated metro Denver housing prices by 38.5% above the trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in three decades, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: The steep cost of houses is making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value for Denver stood at $461,734 in April, but the average actual sales price was $639,316, economists at two Florida universities say.Colorado Springs is even worse, with...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO

