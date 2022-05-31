ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Scarface Calls Out Ted Cruz For NRA Convention Speech After Uvalde Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhINg_0fw2LseY00
Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Scarface has joined the growing crowd of Texas artists who have spoken out after the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at an elementary school in Uvalde. He specifically called out Senator Ted Cruz for attending the National Rifle Association's convention just days after the shooting.

On Friday morning, May 27, the Houston native went on Twitter to share his opinion about the Texas senator who refused to cancel his scheduled speech at the NRA convention. The event happened just days after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School and was held less than 300 miles away from the city of Uvalde.

"Man @tedcruz has no compassion for anything or anyone," Scarface tweeted. "You took off at a time your constituents needed you most you flew to Cancun during the freeze, you let a man insult your wife, your father, hell he insulted you, and now you’re a trumpet you dare to show up at NRA convention?"

"Ay @tedcruz imagine the terror those little 4th graders faced," he continued. "The pain tha families are dealing with right now, This is a bad time to attend an NRA convention, btw I have a 4th grader, and I also have an assault rifle I’d be willing to part with my weapon, but NOT my 4th grader."

Cruz has not responded to the rapper nor other critics who also criticized his decision. The senator moved forward with his appearance at the NRA convention even after Governor Greg Abbott chose to pre-record his speech in order to attend a press conference about the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by an 18-year-old shooter .

So far, 'Face joins the likes of Bun B , Slim Thug , Megan Thee Stallion and other Texas artists who have made their voices heard after the tragic events in Uvalde.

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Monthly

Making Sense of Greg Abbott’s Reaction to the Uvalde Shooting

Just about anyone who saw Uvalde’s state senator, Roland Gutierrez, beg Governor Greg Abbott last week to call a special session to address gun violence would have been moved to tears, and probably to action. Gutierrez was respectful as he beseeched the governor, who sat above him on a dais, but he was clearly near the end of his tether. “I don’t know how to express the loss of the families that I’ve talked to,” Gutierrez said, his voice quaking as he opened his palms skyward in that universal gesture of helplessness. “I know you feel it too,” he continued, pointing a finger at Abbott. “You have to do something, man.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beto O'Rourke Hosts Town Hall in Dallas, Pushes for Gun Reforms

Pushing for change while running for the top job in the state, Former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted a town in Dallas Wednesday in the first of a series of public events following the school shooting in Uvalde. The O’Rourke campaign said 750 people were at...
DALLAS, TX
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Slim Thug
borderreport.com

Teachers for gun legislation march to Ted Cruz’s office in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teachers union marched Tuesday in an effort to get U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s attention. The Texas American Federation of Teachers called the Republican senator’s response to the Uvalde school shooting “abominable.”. Exactly one week ago on May 24, 19 students and two...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robb Elementary School
MySanAntonio

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: The True Terror of Assault Weapons

All the patients had “large destructive wounds,” said Dr. Lillian Liao, a pediatric trauma surgeon in San Antonio. And these were the children who have so far survived the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Here are the children and teachers who did not survive. “When a high-velocity firearm enters...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy