Noah Cyrus Recreates Hilarious Old Paparazzi Video Of Her & Miley Cyrus

Photo: Walker Bunting

Noah Cyrus is throwing it back to the Hannah Montana days with her latest TikTok. The "July" singer recreated an old paparazzi video in which her older sister Miley Cyrus is approached by a young fan taking a picture of her out in public. As the kid awkwardly gets up close to take a photo of Miley on their flip phone, a young Noah looks the fan up and down and watches them walk away.

Noah posted a side-by-side comparison of the original video and a hilarious new video of her reenacting her younger self's reaction. Fans took to the comments to laugh about the awkward interaction. "The way you looked her up and down," wrote one fan, with Cyrus finishing the sentence with, "is INSANE."

Another fan emphasized the awkwardness of the fan interaction writing, "the way she didn't even say hi, just got to snapping." Aside from hilarious TikTok, Noah is gearing up for a new chapter in her music career.

After a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021, the singer is getting ready to release her highly-anticipated debut album. Earlier this year, she announced that her first full-length album The Hardest Part will drop on July 15. She introduced the album with the single "I Burned LA Down." The singer opened up about the emotionally charged break-up song in a statement saying, "Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season. At the time, I was reeling from my breakup, and Caldor was dominating the news. All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general.”