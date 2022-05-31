ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfkMg_0fw2Lqt600
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to that year's election.

The case against Michael Sussmann was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to search for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. The verdict represents a setback for Durham’s work, especially since Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was egregious bias by law enforcement officials who investigated the ex-president's campaign.

The jury deliberated for several hours on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was delivered, Sussmann said he “told the truth to the FBI, and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict today.”

He added: “Despite being falsely accused, I am relieved that justice ultimately prevailed in this case.”

In a separate statement, Durham said that though he and his team were disappointed in the outcome, they respected the jury's decision. He thanked the investigators and prosecutors on his team for their "dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case."

The trial focused on whether Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney and former federal prosecutor himself, concealed from the FBI that he was representing Clinton’s campaign when he presented computer data that he said showed a possible secret communication backchannel between Russia-based Alfa Bank and Trump’s business company, the Trump Organization. The FBI investigated but quickly determined that there was no suspicious contact.

The bureau’s then-general counsel and the government’s star witness, James Baker, testified that he was “100% confident ” that Sussmann had told him that he was not representing any client during a September 2016 meeting the two men had. Prosecutors alleged Sussmann was actually acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign and another client — a technology executive — and that he hid that information to make the data seem more credible and to boost the chances of getting the FBI to investigate.

Lawyers for Sussmann denied to jurors that he lied, saying it was impossible to know with certainty what he told Baker since they were the only participants in the meeting and neither of them took notes.

They argued that if Sussmann said he wasn’t acting on the Clinton campaign’s behalf that that was technically accurate since he didn’t ask the FBI to take any particular action, and campaign officials didn't authorize him to meet with the FBI. And they said that even if he did make a false statement, it was ultimately irrelevant since the FBI was already investigating Russia and the Trump campaign and, given the urgency of that probe, would have looked into the Alfa Bank data no matter the source.

During the two-week trial, jurors heard from a slew of witnesses, including current and former FBI officials who described efforts to assess the legitimacy of the Alfa Bank data, ex-Clinton campaign aides and lawyers and colleagues and friends of Sussmann who vouched for his character.

The original Trump-Russia investigation, overseen for two years by former special counsel Robert Mueller, found multiple efforts by Russia to interfere on the Trump campaign’s behalf but did not establish that the two sides had worked together to sway the outcome of the election.

After Mueller’s work was done, then-Attorney General William Barr named a new Justice Department prosecutor, then-Connecticut U.S. Attorney Durham, to examine whether anyone from the FBI or other agencies violated the law as the government opened its investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.

Durham has brought three criminal cases so far, though only one has been against a federal government employee and none of them has established any sort of sweeping conspiracy to frame Trump or derail his candidacy. The Alfa Bank matter, for instance, was peripheral to the Trump-Russia probe, with the since-discredited allegations not even warranting a mention in Mueller's 448-page report.

A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was given probation after pleading guilty in 2020 to altering an email related to secret surveillance of an ex-Trump campaign aide, and a Russian analyst, Igor Danchenko, who contributed to a dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Trump awaits trial this October on charges of lying to the FBI about his sources of information.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
William Barr
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Baker
Reason.com

The Senate's Latest Gun Bill Will Fail, but Not Because of the Filibuster

The wanton killing of 19 students and two teachers during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week has jump-started efforts on Capitol Hill to pass legislation combating gun violence in the United States. Democrats have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and Republicans have so far opposed their leading proposals. Proponents of strict new gun laws are arguing that if the Senate fails to pass a gun bill, it will be because a minority of mostly-Republican senators filibustered the effort.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Biden considering executive action on gun control as senators meet

President Biden appeared with New Zealand's head of state to discuss his meeting with the families of victims in the Texas mass shooting. Biden vowed to meet with U.S. lawmakers on gun reform as a group of bipartisan senators convened virtually to discuss legislation. Ed O'Keefe reports.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US airstrike kills 5 terrorists in Somalia after Biden order

U.S. forces carried out a drone strike that killed five members of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab on Friday. The strike is the first to target the terrorist group in Somalia since February and the first strike in the country since President Joe Biden ordered more U.S. troops back into the country in May.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Lawyers#Presidential Campaign#Election Federal#Ap#Durham
Washington Examiner

The dishonest gun control debate

It's an arduous process arguing with people who support more gun control. Most of the time, it requires getting past layers of logical fallacies and flat-out untruths to get to the heart of the matter, which is that they wish the Second Amendment didn't exist. If you support the Second...
POLITICS
AFP

US Senate targets modest deal on gun control

A cross-party group of US senators was set to renew talks Thursday on a narrow package of firearms controls, as lawmakers face calls to tackle soaring gun violence including recent massacres in Texas and New York State. California lawmakers advanced a gun control package in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting that included proposals to open up gunmakers to civil legal liability in certain cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

gun problems.

He said he's pursuing "a way forward consistent with the Second Amendment" during an event in Kentucky. What happened: As bipartisan negotiators get to work on ironing out a modest compromise on gun control action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is making clear he sees any legislative solution as targeted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Council on Science and Health

Gun Facts

In 2020, there were 45,222 deaths as a result of firearms. 53.7% were suicides – self-inflicted death by firearms is the most effective of any method, with a case fatality rate of 82.5%. 42.8% of deaths by firearms were due to homicide. The remaining 3.5% of deaths were accidental,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy