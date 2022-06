Created by Sam McNulty and Mark Priemer, bar and restaurant Bright Side will open June 8 at 1948 W. 25th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The pair also owned and operated Bier Markt and Bar Cento in the same space. They both closed early this year to make way for the new concept. The original concepts existed behind a large seating area, but a new glass facade will open up the 44-seat island bar that will be situated close to the sidewalk, according to Cleveland Scene.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO