ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...4 to 10 inches of rainfall has occurred over the eastern half of South Florida in the last 24 to 36 hours. This has caused the grounds to become very saturated over the area. Ongoing minor flooding is still occurring over some areas. Any additional rainfall will aggravate the ongoing flooding.Therefore, the flood watch remains in effect until 8PM this evening for the eastern half of South Florida. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...4 to 10 inches of rainfall has occurred over the eastern half of South Florida in the last 24 to 36 hours. This has caused the grounds to become very saturated over the area. Ongoing minor flooding is still occurring over some areas. Any additional rainfall will aggravate the ongoing flooding.Therefore, the flood watch remains in effect until 8PM this evening for the eastern half of South Florida. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami-Dade FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY The Flash Flood Warning has been replaced by a Flood Advisory that is currently in effect until 2:45pm. Standing water will gradually drain as conditions gradually improve over the next several hours. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Sunday for a portion of South Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY FOR NORTHERN BROWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Sunday for a portion of South Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Upper Keys in Monroe County through 215 PM EDT At 147 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jewfish Creek Bridge to near Upper Matecumbe Key. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jewfish Creek Bridge, Key Largo, Plantation, Route 1/card Sound, Route 1/card Sound Road Split, Rock Harbor, Upper Matecumbe Key, Windley Key, Islamorada and North Key Largo. This includes US 1 between mile markers 82 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida **POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ONE DEPARTING SOUTH FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles north of Miami FL - 27.3N 80.5W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 18 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One is now departing South Florida. * Lingering rains this afternoon can still exacerbate ongoing flooding. Flood waters will be slow to recede through the afternoon. Therefore, the flood watch remains in effect until 8 PM tonight for southeast Florida. * Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected with a high risk for rip currents across all South Florida beaches and elevated surf along the Atlantic coast through the weekend. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Remain well guarded against ongoing flooding. Flood waters will be slow to recede and a flood watch remains in effect through this evening across southeast Florida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1246 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has lead to significant street flooding across the area. Flooding will gradually diminish in the advisory area as water slowly recedes. Between 6 and 14 inches of rain have fallen. This Flood Advisory replaces the previous Flash Flood Warning that was in effect for Downtown Miami and other portions of eastern Miami-Dade County. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Kendall, Black Point, The Redland, Virginia Key, Homestead Miami Speedway, Homestead General Airport, Turkey Point, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami and Doral. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metropolitan Miami Dade TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Miami - Coral Gables - Kendall - Miami Springs - Hialeah - Miami Lakes - Cutler Ridge * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Saturday afternoon until Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.miamidade.gov - For storm information call 3-1-1
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Wind Gust#Meteorologists#Mahogany Hammock#Pa Hay Okee Overlook#Royal Palm Ranger
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Boca West - Palm Springs - Florida Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.co-palm-beach.fl.us - For storm information call 2-1-1
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy