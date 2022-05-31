Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will persist at the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle beaches into Sunday morning. The increased swell will therefore maintain the HIGH risk of rip currents at area beaches through Sunday morning.

