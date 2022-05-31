ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby P Joe Brauckmiller voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week

By Regan Dickson
Congratulations to Canby pitcher Joe Brauckmiller for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week for May 16-22!

The senior went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Cougars in their 5-3 win over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League game at Oregon City. Brauckmiller also picked up the pitching win, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking two in five innings.

Brauckmiller received 48.46% of the vote, beating out West Linn's Spencer Sullivan who finished second with 34.07% . Thurston's Alex Boring finished third with 16.03% and Sunset's Peter Coakley finished fourth with 0.83% . There were over 25,000 votes tallied this week!

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of May 16-22:

Max Bledy, Wilsonville

The senior went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs for the Wildcats in their 4-3 win over Scappoose in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest. Bledy also pitched five innings in the victory, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits.

Alex Boring, Thurston

The senior went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs, helping power the Colts to a 10-0 win over North Bend in a Midwestern League contest at North Bend High School.

Robbie Brockamp, Silverton

The junior threw a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits while striking out four and walking two, leading the Foxes to a 3-0 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Central High School. Brockamp also had a hit and scored two runs in the victory.

Kaden Bruns, Newport

The senior, with a strong pitching and hitting performance, helped power the Cubs to a 10-0 win over Phoenix in a Class 4A play-in game at Newport. On the mound, Bruns threw five shutout innings, giving up three hits while striking out five and walking one. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Luke Calvert, Hillsboro

The senior went 3 for 3, drove in a run and scored the winning run in the eighth inning of the Spartans’ 4-3 win over St. Helens in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Hare Field.

Peter Coakley, Sunset

The senior right-handed pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking two, helping the Apollos post a 5-0 win over Aloha in a Metro League game at Sunset High School.

DJ Daugherty, Marshfield

The senior went 2 for 3 with a walk, four stolen bases, two runs and an RBI, helping the Pirates post a 9-6 win over Valley Catholic in a Class 4A play-in game at Marshfield High School.

Carson Dunn, Roseburg

The senior went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs, helping his team earn an 8-3 win over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference game at Sheldon High School.

Nick Gribble, Sherwood

The junior went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs, helping the Bowmen run to a 13-3 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference game at Sherwood High School.

Kaden Harris, Milwaukie

The junior went 2 for 3 with a home run, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs for the Mustangs in a 7-6 loss in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest at La Salle Prep.

Jackson Jaha, Clackamas

The senior had a big day, both hitting and pitching, for the Cavaliers in their 4-0 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Reynolds Middle School. On the mound, Jaha threw a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits while striking out nine and walking three. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Nelson Keljo, Jesuit

The senior went 2 for 2 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs, helping the Crusaders run to a 12-0 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game at Jesuit High School. Keljo threw four no-hit innings, striking out nine, while also hitting a home run in Jesuit’s 10-0 win over the Beavers.

Aidan McGuire, Jesuit

The senior, coming off the bench, went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs, helping the Crusaders run to a 17-0 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game at Beaverton High School.

Brody McMullen, West Salem

The senior pitched six strong innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out 13 and walking one for the Titans in a 9-4 win over Clackamas in a nonleague game at Clackamas High School. McMullen also had a hit and scored two runs in the victory.

Bryson Nygren, Regis

The freshman threw a complete-game shutout, giving up one hit while striking out 10 and walking none for the Rams in their 15-0 win over East Linn Christian in a Special District 3 playoff game at Monroe High School. Nygren also had two hits and two RBIs in the victory.

Aidan O’Brien, La Salle Prep

The senior threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking three, helping the Falcons get a 3-0 shutout victory against Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at La Salle Prep. O’Brien also had a hit and an RBI in the victory.

Jacob Orban, Silverton

The senior went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs, helping the Foxes notch an 11-3 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Silverton.

Devan Otley-Smith, Burns

The senior went 2 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs, helping the Hilanders run to a 12-2 win over Vale in a Special District 5 playoff game at Burns High School.

Connor Parry, Sherwood

The freshman had a big night for the Bowmen, both hitting and pitching, in a 9-2 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference game at Liberty High School. At the plate, Parry went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, a run and an RBI. On the mound, he gave up one run on one hit while striking out seven and walking two in five and two-thirds innings.

Justin Schamm, Wilsonville

The sophomore threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out three and walking three, helping the Wildcats post a 3-0 win over Scappoose in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville High School.

Cole Shields, Cascade Christian

The junior, with some clutch pitching and hitting, helped lead the Challengers to a 10-3 win over Douglas in the first game of a Special District 4 doubleheader at the US Cellular Fields in Medford. At the plate, Shields hit a two-run homer and a double, driving in four runs. On the mound, he gave up two earned runs on four hits.

Spencer Sullivan, West Linn

The senior hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning, giving the Lions a 2-1 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League game at West Linn High School. Sullivan finished 2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Dylan Tobias, Henley

The senior went 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, helping the Hornets post an 8-2 win over McLoughlin in a Class 4A play-in game at Henley High School.

Ian Umlandt, Sherwood

The senior, with a big game on the mound and at the plate, helped power the Bowmen to a 9-0 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference game at Sherwood. Umlandt threw six no-hit innings, striking out 13 and walking none. At the plate, he went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Colton Vandetta, Lebanon

The junior went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, a walk, two runs and two RBIs, helping the Warriors run to an 18-0 win over Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Lebanon High School.

