These classic point-and-click adventures just got updated 25 years later

The Little Big Adventure games now have Steam achievements, trading cards, a new game plus mode, and more.

It's not very often that a game studio releases an update for a 25-year-old videogame, but developer 2.21 has done it for Little Big Adventure 2 (opens in new tab)—released in North America as Twinsen's Odyssey—to mark its 25 anniversary in June.

The update will bring a number of new features to the game, including:

Auto-centered camera in exteriors setting on/off

Language select in menu

Steam Achievements

Steam Cloud Saving

Controller Support

Input remapping

New Game+

Windowed Support

The original Little Big Adventure (opens in new tab), released in North America as Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure, is getting a virtually identical update, but instead of a camera auto-center toggle, it will have a new "hit by walls" toggle option. That game was released in October 1994, so it's not celebrating an anniversary—but an update 28 years later is even more of a rarity.

2.21 isn't the original developer of the Twinsen games—that credit goes to Adeline Software—but there is a connection. The studio was co-founded by Didier Chanfray, who was also a co-founder of Adeline in 1993. The initial goal of the new operation was to push ahead with development of Little Big Adventure 3, but after consideration the team decided to effectively start over with a reboot (opens in new tab) of Twinsen's Little Big Adventure, which it hopes to have out in 2024, in time for the 30th anniversary of the first game.

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic, and Little Big Adventure Classic 2, are available now on Steam—and for those who prefer it old-school, the original editions of both games are also available as free DLC (opens in new tab). I you're not familiar with LBA and want to know what all the fuss is about, here's our 2016 retrospective on the "strangely sweet world of Little Big Adventure 2 (opens in new tab)," a "ridiculously charming" game that's held up pretty well despite all the years gone by.

