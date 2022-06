The Yakima County Coroner has identified human remains found in Granger last week as 24-year-old Jennifer Caridad of Sunnyside. The remains were found on Tuesday, May 24. Coroner Jim Curtice has listed her manner of death as homicide. He says she's been missing since August of last year. Caridad was the girlfriend of Aurelio Escobar who shot at man at Bergland Lake in Yakima last year and then was involved in a shooting in Oregon.

