Norman, OK

Report: Oklahoma Assistant K.T. Turner to Join Staff at Kentucky

By Josh Callaway
 3 days ago

Turner came to to the Sooners in April of 2021 as the associate head coach under Porter Moser.

Another key piece of the Oklahoma basketball coaching staff is heading elsewhere.

Sooners associate head coach K.T. Turner is leaving OU for a role on John Calipari ’s staff at Kentucky, per a report by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

Turner accepted a job with Oklahoma on April 16, 2021 to join Porter Moser ’s inaugural staff in Norman after previously working at Texas and SMU, among others.

Viewed as a key recruiter in the state of Texas, Turner’s value was highly-regarded at the time of the hire, but wasn’t really with the Sooners long enough for OU to see the potential long-term benefits.

Turner joins assistant David Patrick as the second Oklahoma assistant to leave for a new opportunity this offseason after Patrick took the head coaching gig at Sacramento State .

So, while Moser has already had his hands full replenishing roster talent lost in the transfer portal - he’ll also need to fill in a couple of holes on his staff as well going into his second year in Norman.

AllSooners will provide more details to Turner’s replacement when they become available.

