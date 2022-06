One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a passenger van and semi collided in far west Emporia Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the Flying J Travel Center at 4215 West Highway 50 for a reported injury accident just before 5 pm. According to Emporia Police Sgt. Dominic Vortherms, a 2012 Honda Odyssey van was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 when a westbound semi-truck began to turn into the travel center and did not yield the right of way.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO