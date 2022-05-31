ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

LASD releases images of 'person of interest' in Palmdale shooting over weekend

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Police investigating shooting death of 30-year-old man in Palmdale 01:53

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Palmdale released images of a "person of interest" in their investigation Tuesday.

The original incident occurred on Friday May 27 at around 11:45 p.m. in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot to death while sleeping in his home.

Following days of investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have released photos of a suspect who was seen walking through the neighborhood prior to the shooting.

Since the shooting occurred, authorities have identified the victim as 32-year-old Dante Pickens-Horton. They do not believe that the incident was a robbery and are searching for motive in the shooting.

In surveillance footage from several homes in the area, the suspect could be seen wearing a light-colored hooded-sweatshirt and a face mask that partially covered his face as he smoked a cigarette.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to all the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

