Charles County, MD

Poore making first bid for Charles school board seat

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
A former automotive technology teacher with the Charles County public school system is making his first run for school board.

Bob Poore, 65, of Waldorf declared his candidacy for Charles board of education on April 7, becoming one of the final hopefuls in the six-candidate race for a District 3 seat in the July 19 primary.

Poore, who taught in the local school system for 22 years, decided to join the race to give back to the community and help further career and technical education in schools.

“I see a lot of value of a lot of kids getting into a vocational-type education,” Poore told Southern Maryland News. “Not every job requires a college education.”

In dealing with the lack of learning loss, Poore said he would be in favor of adding an hour to the school day to make up for some of the lost time and adding virtual school learning options for after-school hours.

In dealing with mental health, Poore said he would be an advocate for adding a 20-minute block into classes for teachers to have a discussion on students’ needs, whether it be current events or whatever was troubling the students.

“I believe that communication is the key,” Poore added.

Other platforms of Poore’s campaign include increasing accountability for students, parents and teachers to ensure academic results. Poore said residents should vote for him because of his previous work in the school system, and he pledged to bring parent involvement back to the school board.

Poore joins Doterry Butler-Washington, Andre Kinney, Nicole M. Kreamer, Deron Eldridge Tross and Richard Wallace in the race for one of two seats in District 3 in the July 19 primary.

