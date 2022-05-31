Video captures driver crash through fence at Cleveland airport

Disorderly conduct, resisting police: Brookpark Road. An intoxicated Cleveland man, 25, was arrested at about 3 a.m. May 26 after he caused a disturbance outside Crazy Horse, 16600 Brookpark. Police were called to Crazy Horse regarding a group of men who didn’t want to leave the nightclub at closing time....
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are searching for five individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 44-year-old man seriously injured. According to a news release, the following people are facing charges of attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault:. Montel Alexander Williams, 29. Dillan...
CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed by police at a public housing complex in Cleveland during a confrontation in which an officer's finger was bitten off, authorities said. The shooting at the Union Square apartment complex occurred around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, shortly after Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles suspected in a felonious assault. It around 8:10 p.m. on May 28 at Cudell Park, located at 1910 West Boulevard in the city’s Cudell neighborhood. According to police, the victim was hit...
CLEVELAND — Six people have been hurt following a multi-car crash on Cleveland's east side Thursday afternoon. 3News photos from the scene appear to show at least three vehicles were involved in the incident near East 156th Street and Miles Avenue. Police have not yet specified who or what may have caused the collision.
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police video showing a chase and stand-off that started around 10 p.m. Wednesday and ended early Thursday morning in Cleveland. Euclid police dash camera video shows the pursuit as officers followed the suspect from Euclid to Cleveland. The chase ended when the suspect crashed near the […]
On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., A man robbed the Huntington Bank at 10001 Chester Ave Cleveland, Ohio. The unknown man approached the Victim teller, made verbal demands for money, produced a bag, and directed the teller to place the money in a bag. He then retrieved the bag and exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, traveling east on Chester Avenue, then north on E. 101st Street.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday that occurred on Nadia Court in Akron. According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired just after midnight on June 1. At the scene, they discovered several parked cars and an apartment building were struck...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of two children killed in an Akron house fire Monday evening has been arrested, Akron Police said. The mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide, according to police. No adult or guardian was home at the time...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Emalee West, who was reported missing on May 31. Police believe West was near the Tremont area on June 1, around Woodland Avenue and East 37th Street. West was described by police as 5′2″ tall and...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot by a Cleveland Metro Housing Authority police officer at an apartment building Thursday evening, according to Cleveland Police. The incident happened at the Union Square apartments located at East 98th and Union Avenue around 5:45 pm. The man in his 40s was...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down a street in Slavic Village. Cleveland police said Samell Watt and two other people were walking down Anson Avenue near E. 49th Street around 2 p.m. when someone inside a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.
Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police officer shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department.
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron mother left her 8- and 10-year-old disabled children home alone, according to fire investigators. She now faces charges in their fiery deaths. 33-year-old Masiame Donzo is in the Summit County Jail, charged with reckless homicide. Donzo had to be contacted...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We thought he was going to shoot our car up or we thought he was going to ram us into a pole. We both thought we were, literally, going to die. I thought that was going to be my last day,” said the victim.
Comments / 0