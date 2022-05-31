ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video captures driver crash through fence at Cleveland airport

 3 days ago

Surveillance footage shows the black SUV barrel through...

cleveland19.com

Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are searching for five individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 44-year-old man seriously injured. According to a news release, the following people are facing charges of attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault:. Montel Alexander Williams, 29. Dillan...
CANTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio police fatally shoot man who bit off officer's finger

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed by police at a public housing complex in Cleveland during a confrontation in which an officer's finger was bitten off, authorities said. The shooting at the Union Square apartment complex occurred around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, shortly after Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Traffic Accident
WKYC

6 hurt in Cleveland car crash, including 1-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Six people have been hurt following a multi-car crash on Cleveland's east side Thursday afternoon. 3News photos from the scene appear to show at least three vehicles were involved in the incident near East 156th Street and Miles Avenue. Police have not yet specified who or what may have caused the collision.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Police Need Your Help Finding a Robbery Suspect

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., A man robbed the Huntington Bank at 10001 Chester Ave Cleveland, Ohio. The unknown man approached the Victim teller, made verbal demands for money, produced a bag, and directed the teller to place the money in a bag. He then retrieved the bag and exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, traveling east on Chester Avenue, then north on E. 101st Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mother arrested following death of 2 children in Akron house fire, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of two children killed in an Akron house fire Monday evening has been arrested, Akron Police said. The mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide, according to police. No adult or guardian was home at the time...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Twinsburg girl missing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Emalee West, who was reported missing on May 31. Police believe West was near the Tremont area on June 1, around Woodland Avenue and East 37th Street. West was described by police as 5′2″ tall and...
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot by CMHA police officer at apartment building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot by a Cleveland Metro Housing Authority police officer at an apartment building Thursday evening, according to Cleveland Police. The incident happened at the Union Square apartments located at East 98th and Union Avenue around 5:45 pm. The man in his 40s was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down a street in Slavic Village. Cleveland police said Samell Watt and two other people were walking down Anson Avenue near E. 49th Street around 2 p.m. when someone inside a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Mother Charged: Children Left Home Alone, Dead in Fire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron mother left her 8- and 10-year-old disabled children home alone, according to fire investigators. She now faces charges in their fiery deaths. 33-year-old Masiame Donzo is in the Summit County Jail, charged with reckless homicide. Donzo had to be contacted...
AKRON, OH

