Comedian Andy Dick Investigation Stalls

TRABUCO CANYON (CNS) - An investigation of actor-comedian Andy Dick on suspicion of felony sexual battery stalled due to the alleged victim becoming "uncooperative," an Orange County sheriff's spokesman said Tuesday.

Orange County prosecutors declined to immediately file charges after Dick's arrest May 11, and instead sheriff's deputies to do more investigation, Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Steinle said.

"But the victim is being completely uncooperative now," Steinle said. "So the case is not closed, but it's not moving forward due to the victim not being cooperative."

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 9 a.m. May 11 to a campground at O'Neill Regional Park at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road, where a man alleged he had been sexually assaulted by the comedian, Steinle said.

Deputies would not disclose any details of the allegations other than to say Dick was booked on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

Dick was seen on the Billabong_Matt YouTube site being escorted out of an RV at the park.

Dick posted $25,000 bail and was released, according to jail records.