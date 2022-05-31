ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Comedian Andy Dick Investigation Stalls

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NvlJ_0fw2DCji00
Photo: Getty Images

TRABUCO CANYON (CNS) - An investigation of actor-comedian Andy Dick on suspicion of felony sexual battery stalled due to the alleged victim becoming "uncooperative," an Orange County sheriff's spokesman said Tuesday.

Orange County prosecutors declined to immediately file charges after Dick's arrest May 11, and instead sheriff's deputies to do more investigation, Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Steinle said.

"But the victim is being completely uncooperative now," Steinle said. "So the case is not closed, but it's not moving forward due to the victim not being cooperative."

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 9 a.m. May 11 to a campground at O'Neill Regional Park at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road, where a man alleged he had been sexually assaulted by the comedian, Steinle said.

Deputies would not disclose any details of the allegations other than to say Dick was booked on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

Dick was seen on the Billabong_Matt YouTube site being escorted out of an RV at the park.

Dick posted $25,000 bail and was released, according to jail records.

Comments / 5

Related
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalls#Actor#Celebrities#Orange County Sheriff#Rv
uktimenews.com

California murder cited in Vegas-area biker shooting case

HENDERSON, Nev. (UKTN) — A shooting that authorities say involved members of rival motorcycle gangs Hells Angels and Vagos on a Las Vegas-area freeway may have been retaliation for the murder of a man he several weeks ago in Southern California, a prosecutor said Thursday. . Clark County Chief...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

Father accused of stabbing child, throwing her off cliff, to stand trial

A registered sex offender accused of fatally slashinghis year-old daughter before throwing her off a cliff in the mountains south ofthe Coachella Valley, and also attacking the child's mother and a goodSamaritan, was ordered today to stand trial on murder and other charges.   Adam Slater, 50, was arrested May 7, 2020, in connection with a The post Father accused of stabbing child, throwing her off cliff, to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Mary’s Kitchen: The Killing of a Miracle. PART 1.

In the spring of 1984 the mustard seed of a modern-day miracle was sown. Mary McAnena was an immigrant from Ireland, who settled in New York City and worked at a hospital as a nurse for many years. After retiring, Mary decided she’d had enough of East Coast winters and migrated to sunny Southern California. There she bought a modest one-story three-bedroom home on a corner lot, two blocks from a park, in the quaint town of Orange, California.
ORANGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dog hit by an arrow adopted; Meet Tiffany Grace

It's a new beginning for a puppy that was found in Desert Hot Springs last month, injured after being struck in the neck by an arrow. After days of medical treatment and through hundreds of adoption applicants, the chihuahua mix is making a recovery and is now being adopted by Riverside County resident Lyn Thornton. The post Dog hit by an arrow adopted; Meet Tiffany Grace appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Oxygen

California Couple Accused Of Branding, Strangling Five Nieces And Nephews In Their Care

A Southern California couple have been arrested for allegedly torturing and physically abusing their five nieces and nephews over a four-year period from 2017 to 2021. Jessica Salas-Ruiz, 26, and Fernando Inzunza, 36, of Rialto, California were taken into police custody on May 25 and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino on multiple counts of corporal punishment of a child. Inzunza was also charged with one count of torture.
RIALTO, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy