Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Clips of Burrow, Chase, Ossai, Boyd and Others at Bengals Practice

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati's offseason workouts continue at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offseason program continued on Tuesday.

Vonn Bell wasn't at practice due to a flight issue. Jessie Bates, Trey Hendrickson, Germaine Prett and Tyler Shelvin also missed practice.

Watch clips of Joe Burrow, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and others below!

Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Joseph Ossai and Others at Cincinnati Bengals Practice (; 6:09)

