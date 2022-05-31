ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Agatha kills 11, leaves 20 missing in southern Mexico; storm may drench South Florida by week's end

By Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44d2Db_0fw2Cw0P00

At least 11 people are dead and 20 are missing after Hurricane Agatha touched down in southern Mexico, causing dangerous flooding and mudslides, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said Tuesday.

Gov. Alejando Murat said rivers overflowed their banks and swept away people in homes, while other victims were buried under mud and rocks. Murat said the deaths appeared to be concentrated in a number of small towns in the mountains, just inland from the coast.

But he said there were also reports of three children missing near the resort of Huatulco.

“There were fundamentally two reasons” for the deaths, Murat told local media. “There were rivers that overflowed, and on the other hand, and the most serious part, were landslides.”

Forecasters expect the diminished tropical depression Agatha — which made landfall in Mexico on Monday as a hurricane — to bring heavy rain as far as South Florida over the next few days.

TIS THE SEASON: NOAA hurricane forecast 2022: Up to 21 named storms possible; as many as 10 hurricanes could form

National Hurricane Center spokesperson Dennis Feltgen said a “large and complex area of low pressure” is forecast to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea within a couple of days. Rainfall is expected to spread across western Cuba, South Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week, he told USA TODAY.

That low-pressure area is partially related to Agatha’s remnants from the eastern Pacific, Feltgen said.

“Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, the system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week,” Feltgen said.

Agatha made landfall Monday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane 5 miles west of Puerto Angel in an area of fishing villages and small beach towns , packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Southern Mexico’s mountainous terrain quickly slowed Agatha down after landfall , the National Hurricane Center reported Tuesday late morning. Satellite imagery showed Agatha's was still circulating, but its center had dissipated.

LANDFALL: Agatha makes landfall in southern Mexico; storm could redevelop in Atlantic

Remnants of the storm, which AccuWeather experts said made history as only the third recorded May hurricane to make landfall over Mexico, were expected to dump heavy rain across the southeastern portion of the country through Tuesday and over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center wrote in its final update on the storm.

Forecasters predict life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides from what’s left of Agatha, which had maximum sustained winds of about 30 mph as it moved north-northeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico, forecasters reported at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

The Mexican state of Oaxaca could see between 10 to 16 inches of rainfall, with a chance of 20 inches falling in some isolated cases.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 30. Federal forecasters anticipate above-normal activity for the seventh straight year, with as many as 10 hurricanes possible.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Agatha kills 11, leaves 20 missing in southern Mexico; storm may drench South Florida by week's end

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

1st named storm of hurricane season possible next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but mother nature may have an early season surprise in store. There is some chance a subtropical storm may form next week off the East Coast and potentially move back south and west toward the Southeastern Seaboard. Like many early-season storms – if the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Simplemost

Man Finds 2.38-Carat Brown Diamond In State Park

A regular visitor to an Arkansas diamond mine made his most significant find yet: A brown diamond weighing in at more than 2 carats. Arkansas resident Adam Hardin, who has frequented Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past decade, discovered the largest diamond found at the park so far this year on April 10.
ARKANSAS STATE
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Mexico#Noaa
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

Watch This Texas Man Catch a 8-Foot, 300-Pound Alligator Gar That Could’ve Been the World Record

Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
Reuters

New U.S. hurricane outlook sees five major storms

HOUSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Forecasters on Thursday amped up their outlook for the U.S. Atlantic hurricane season, saying warm sea temperatures and the absence of a moderating wind shear portend a "well-above average" number of storms. Colorado State University researchers raised their estimate for tropical storms, hurricanes and major...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Photos of Hurricane Agatha's Aftermath in Mexico

At least 33 people are missing and 11 are dead after Hurricane Agatha struck in southern Mexico on Monday. The Category 2 hurricane made landfall in Oaxaca state packing sustained winds up to 105 mph. The storm brought mudslides, knocked out power and washed out roads and bridges. Photos show...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
HuffPost

Season's 1st Hurricane Makes Landfall In Mexico Tourist Zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday. Torrential rains and howling winds whipped palm trees and drove tourists and residents into...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

490K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy