Bridgeport, CT

Police: Suspect sought in Bridgeport woman's death is 'armed and dangerous'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Police are searching for a man who they say killed a Bridgeport woman on Saturday.

Glenn Pettway is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. He is currently out on a $1 million bond in case involving a 2018 killing.

Investigators say Pettway killed Marisol Dumeng in a "domestic violence incident." They say Pettway is a Black 28-year-old man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing around 150 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbqci_0fw2CnJ600

Pettway is believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang bearing a Connecticut registration BB53311, but police say he is known to change the marker plate.

Anyone with information on Pettway's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
News 12

News 12

