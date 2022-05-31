Smile Student Living has a cool new mural in their resident lounge

When Megan Hershman, a design director at Common Living, and her husband Noah Venezia, a graphic designer and adjunct professor at Pratt Institute, stumbled upon the top floor of this two-story townhouse in Carroll Gardens, it was the abundance of natural light that instantly hooked them. “The unit is north and south-facing and gets direct sun for most of the day,” says Megan. “We immediately knew it was right for us.” In addition to good lighting, the couple appreciated the old world charms of the building, like the tin ceilings, cast iron built-in kitchen sink, and original hardwood floors. “We also loved the old-school charm of the pink bathroom, which felt so playful and one-of-a-kind,” Megan adds.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO