Visual Art

Smile Student Living has a cool new mural in their resident lounge

By Julie McClure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital illustrator (and former SP editor) Cameron Raab designed a new mural for Smile Student Living. The mural is now on display in their brand new resident lounge at 615 S. Wright Street. Check out more of Raab's work here. Top image from...

