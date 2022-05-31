ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

New York Police Rescue Potentially Suicidal Man From Cuomo Bridge

By Bobby Welber
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police from across the Hudson Valley helped rescue a man from the Mario M. Cuomo bridge. On Friday around 9:20 a.m., New York State Police and emergency personnel from several agencies responded to a report of a man on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Police were told the man climbed over...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wallkill, NY First Responders Save Dog Stuck in a Pipe

Animal lovers and owners know that pets can get themselves into some hairy situations. One dog owner found their 4 legged friend in an unusual location. According to the Town of Wallkill Police Department, they were called in to assist on a call that involved a dog and a storm drain. The Town of Wallkill Police Department wrote the following on Facebook back on Wednesday, June 1st:
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Piermont, NY
State
New York State
City
Greenburgh, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Can You Pass the “Hudson Valley Test”?

It's an honor to have grown up in the Hudson Valley. I've always felt bad for people who have to admit they're from places like Iowa or Kansas, where I imagine the state logo is just a giant piece of highway that's leading to a more interesting part of the country.
HUDSON, NY
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Mid Hudson Bridge#The Mario M Cuomo Bridge#The New York State Police#Piermont Fire Departments
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shark Gets Stranded on Popular New York Beach

You can experience quite the range of wildlife any given day at the beach. Bronx 12 says that a fisherman recently spotted a shark that had beached itself and appeared to be struggling. Certain sea animals can end up stranded on the beach if they move too close or if the water is too shallow. Some unfortunately never make it back out to the ocean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen clubgoers talk about spiked drinks, taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — West 46th Street was bustling on Thursday night this week, even as members of New York City’s gay community were talking about the death of a young clubgoer who got into a taxi there — and didn’t exit alive. “Everyone is aware of it, yes,” said Terrence Schroeder, who lives […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Do You Accidentally Use Your Signal on The Curve in Wappingers?

I'll admit that I am not the best driver in the world. In fact, I can admit I'm not the best driver in the Hudson Valley. I'm not even the best driver in my household. Driving with my wife as a passenger in my car always seems to end up in a fight. I think in order for her to finally feel safe with me behind the wheel I will need to install one of those extra brake pedals on the passenger side of the vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
fox5ny.com

Duane Reade robbery and assault

The NYPD released this security camera video showing a man using a chain to attack two workers at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan on May 31, 2022. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO.
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

PD: Man Wanted In Albany County Steals Car in Ulster County

A man wanted in Albany County is accused of stealing a car from Ulster County and a package from outside an Ulster County home. On Friday, May 27, the Saugerties Police Department investigated a report of a larceny of a package from the front porch of a home on Ulster Avenue in the Village of Saugerties. 40-year-old Daniel M. Brisson of Cohoes was seen on a Ring Camera removing the package from the front porch of the residence, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Over Guide Rail In Cornwall

A 23-year-old was killed after crashing and plummeting hundreds of feet to his death in the Hudson Valley, police said. In Orange County, the motorcyclist crashed on Route 218 in Cornwall north of the Highpoint lookout on Wednesday, June 1. According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard, the department received...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy