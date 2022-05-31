ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

LLCC Surgical Technology program again achieves 100% pass rate

llcc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Recent graduates of Lincoln Land Community College’s associate degree surgical technology program earned a 100% pass rate on their certification exam. The 100% pass rate has been...

www.llcc.edu

wmay.com

Springfield Business Creates 9/11 Memorial

A Springfield business has played a role in bringing a 9/11 memorial to life. Concrete Living and Engraving constructed the stone monument which also includes a 50-pound piece of original steel from the Twin Towers in New York City. Owner Bill Wikoff has vacationed in Mountain Home, Arkansas for years, so when that community decided to erect a memorial in one of its city parks, officials there turned to Wikoff to complete the job. It includes six-foot replicas of the Towers and also represents the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign seeking feedback on how to spend housing funds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is asking for the public’s feedback of how to spend $2.97 million the city received through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Program. The HOME Program is meant “to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

County Fair Season Underway This Week in Illinois

The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

31+ Unique Summer Day Trips from Champaign-Urbana

Hit the road with your kids this summer for more than 31 unique day trip ideas that are a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. We can’t wait to see where our adventures take our families this summer! Load the kids up for a day trip and make some fun memories as a family this summer (no overnight stay required).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

United Citizens of Tazewell County address concerns over wind farms

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The United Citizens of Tazewell County are working together to update plans when it comes to wind turbine projects. They want to make an ordinance that they said features everyone’s interests when constructing new Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS). “For better protection for...
newschannel20.com

A new professional soccer team kicked off their inaugural season in the Capital city

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - A new professional soccer team kicked off their inaugural season in the Capital city. The Springfield Athletic Sporting Club is a new franchise team in the United Soccer League Two and competes in the Heartland Division. Alessandra Pontbriand sat down with head coach Sven Gartung to learn more about the Springfield Athletics.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Autoblog

Battery pack catches fire inside Rivian's Illinois assembly plant

A fire broke out at Rivian’s assembly plant in Normal, Illinois, last weekend due to a faulty battery pack. The town of Normal posted the news on its official government website, and it was brought to our attention via Automotive News’ report of the fire. The fire was...
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Attic fire reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are responding Wednesday to an attic fire in Springfield. Crews said they responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 5500 block of International Parkway. Firefighters found smoke showing from the eaves and a working fire in the attic area. A hydrant was used...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

