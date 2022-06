Where do you want to go today? We are here for your work, play and summer beach day!. Watch the full News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQBynDP9TS4. Where do you want to go today? Bee-Line buses are here for your work, play and summer beach day! Westchester County Executive George Latimer is announcing the County’s free rides program will begin on June 1, 2022 and run through Labor Day. With gas prices continuing to rise, and with gas prices traditionally peaking after the Memorial Day holiday for the summer, the Bee-Line Bus System offers a cleaner, greener, more cost-effective way for residents to travel the County. Latimer is encouraging Westchester County residents to ditch the pump, and get free rides all summer long on the Bee-Line.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO