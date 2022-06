RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired at Reno City Hall during the morning hours on Friday. Police said at around 2:30 a.m. on June 3 a person driving a light colored Nissan sedan fired at least five rounds at the city hall building on First Street. It is believed the suspect vehicle has a damaged door handle on the driver's side.

RENO, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO