Southern Boone’s Connor Burns did something that no other Missouri high schooler, or U.S. junior, has ever done. Burns — the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns — became the first Missouri and 15th U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile after running a 3:58.83 on Thursday at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO