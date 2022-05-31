ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks May Entertain a Kirby Dach Trade

By Brooke LoFurno
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade rumors have started to swirl now that the Chicago Blackhawks‘ offseason has started. The one player who has been the object of such rumors the past week is Kirby Dach. Most teams aren’t usually willing to part with a former third-overall pick (2019), yet, the Blackhawks are in a predicament...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 2

The Hockey Writers

4 Capitals Who Likely Won’t Return for 2022-23 Season

After an up and down 2021-22 regular season, the Washington Capitals were able to make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, but were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers. That said, they did put up a great fight against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning squad, but ultimately fell in six games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Francouz, Kadri lead Avs to 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri had three assists in a 2:04 span in the second period, backup Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots for his second career playoff shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

The 2014 Rangers-Lightning Blockbuster That Reshaped Both Franchises

Heading into the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline, both the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers found themselves in a great position. For the Lightning, they were near the top of the Atlantic Division despite a gruesome early-season injury to superstar Steven Stamkos, whereas the Rangers were considered to be one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference with their core of elite talent up and down the ice. At the very least, both teams were expected to be buyers at the deadline, as they would be adding depth for a postseason push.
NHL
markerzone.com

ATTENDANCE AT QMJHL GAME IN QC MAKES NHL'S PLAN FOR ARIZONA LOOK SILLY

As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.
GLENDALE, AZ
FEATURE: Doneghey Ready to Lead First Draft for the Blackhawks

Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey, Blackhawks scouting staff continuing draft prep and NHL Combine in Buffalo. The last three months have been a whirlwind for Mike Doneghey. When Kyle Davidson was named the Blackhawks general manager in March, one of his first moves was promoting Doneghey to director of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Former Blackhawks Most Likely to Have Their Number Retired

For the first time since 2008, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a new number hanging in the United Center rafters. On April 7, the team announced it will retire Marián Hossa’s No. 81 during the 2022-23 regular season, marking the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired and the first from the “One Goal” era of the 2010s.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Teams to Watch Should the Penguins Walk Away From Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin wants to accomplish a rare feat we don’t often see now a days in sports, spend an entire career with one franchise. Whether or not the Pittsburgh Penguins are willing to compromise enough to make Malkin’s dream a reality is the hard part, which may shatter the hearts of many. Malkin, as he’s shown with his blood, sweat and tears throughout his 981-game career, leaves it all on the line for the city of Pittsburgh. He reiterated his love for the franchise throughout the early parts of his offseason, and it’s evident coming back is priority. Now everyone continues to hurry up and wait.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Brennan Ali – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 83rd (NA Skaters) There is a fair bit of interest in center Brennan Ali coming into the 2022 Draft. Depending on who you ask, they could have him going anywhere from the beginning of the third round to somewhere in the sixth. Regardless of where a team may have him on their chart, the kid can play and is an intriguing prospect entering the draft.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Frank Nazar

Fun fact: in three of the last four NHL Drafts, the Detroit Red Wings have picked at least one player that is from the state of Michigan. However, the Original Six franchise has only selected a Michigan-born player once in the first round of the draft: Dylan Larkin, selected 15th overall in the 2014 draft. Needless to say, the Red Wings don’t exactly have a history of keeping it local with their picks in the first round.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Gadjovich, Thornton, Merkley

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Jonah Gadjovich’s agent says his client was not involved in the 2018 World Juniors sexual assault scandal. In other news, long-time Shark Joe Thornton says he has not yet made a decision on his NHL career. Last but not least, concern is starting to grow surrounding a once very promising prospect Ryan Merkley in regards to his development, or lack thereof.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Trevor Zegras

After failing to make the postseason for the fourth straight season, the Anaheim Ducks are officially in off-season mode. With the 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror, here’s a look back at some of the Ducks’ individual seasons and where they fit moving forward. Trevor Zegras emerged as...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Oilers, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are multiple updates on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Did Ondrej Kase just hint he was leaving? Will there be room for Rasmus Sandin? Have the Leafs talked to Jack Campbell about an extension yet?. Meanwhile, what is the latest on the Calgary Flames...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks 2022 Offseason Free Agent Targets: Colorado Avalanche

One place the Vancouver Canucks will look to get better is through free agency. The club is cap-strapped but, with some salary-cap maneuvering, could bring in some free agents that could help improve the forward group. One team they should be paying close attention to is the Colorado Avalanche who will have to part with some players due to their own salary cap issues. Here are three pending unrestricted free agents the Canucks should target from the Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Alexander Suzdalev – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

The NHL is a fast-paced league that emphasizes skill over pure size in the modern game. With that said, size still matters to scouts and general managers and players who have both size and the skill to match are very alluring. Enter Alexander Suzdalev who is a speedy winger who is hard to knock off the puck and has a proven offensive track record.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Charles Leddy – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 117th (among NA skaters) In every draft, there will be those defensive-first defensemen who get selected in the later rounds, takes a few years to develop, then explode into the league once they make it. In 2022, one such candidate to be this player is Charles Leddy.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Vladimir Tarasenko

The St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blueline out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus goals. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2022 Playoff Predictions Revisited

Making predictions is fun, especially in sports. It’s an exciting way to get hyped for an upcoming event or series, and at the end of the day, it’s fun if they come true but not the end of the world if they don’t. Now that we’ve had...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Jace Weir – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 56 (amongst NA skaters) Speed and skill are the name of the game in the modern NHL, and typically the defensemen drafted in the first couple of rounds are the ones who bring a dynamic element with elite skating or forward-like hands; the offensive types who light up the scoresheet. However, and especially after watching the 2022 Playoffs (any series including the Edmonton Oilers specifically), perhaps some savvy general manager is going to look and say, “gee, what if we got some defenders who could…you know, defend?” Well, it just so happens that today we’re going to talk about one of those players who could very well get selected by a team looking for a smart, defensively-sound blueliner who could actually help keep the puck out of the net.
NHL

