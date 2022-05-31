ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Summer Basketball Camp registration begins May 31, 2022

sumtercountysc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumter County Recreation & Parks Department is offering a Summer Basketball...

sumtercountysc.org

WIS-TV

Gamecocks NCAA championship season to be focus of documentary series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first episode of a multi part docuseries focusing on the championship season of the Gamecocks was released Tuesday. Part one of the ‘Net Worth Unlocked’ focuses on the preseason preparation for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball 2021-22 National Championship. The first episode...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Graduations for Midlands high schools taking place this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Graduation ceremonies for Midlands school districts take place throughout this week. Wednesday, we stopped by Blythewood High School’s commencement ceremony at Colonial Life Arena. Graduates we spoke with say they’re ready to take on the world. Midlands graduation ceremonies continue throughout the week.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
USC Gamecock

New renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium expected to enhance game day experience, amplify atmosphere

Williams-Brice Stadium will look a little different this fall, with renovations currently being made to the venue ahead of the 2022 football season. The stadium’s most recent round of renovations includes new lighting and sound systems, ribbon boards, patio spaces and elevators. These improvements will cost an estimated $11 million, according to executive associate athletic director for administration Chris Rogers.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Sumter’s unique gardens and festival entice visitors

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) — Known as the Gamecock City, Sumter is home to around 40,000 residents. This past weekend, residents went out to the town’s 80th Iris Festival which was back after two years of cancellations. “It is an amazing place to live and retire. The people are...
abccolumbia.com

Pools and splash pads open in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The heat is on, and the City of Columbia has several options to help you cool off. If you want to take a dive in the pool, there are two now open in Columbia. Maxcy Gregg Pool. 1655 Park Circle. Hours. Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m. Closed Friday...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking for children's activities in Kershaw County this summer? Here are a few ideas

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — With just days to go in the school year, many families are preparing for summer break and are looking for ways to keep their kids busy. If you're looking for summer activities for your kids, there are several options in Kershaw County, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Kershaw County's "Be Great" program. The program, which offers many different entertainment options for kids, kicks off on June 1.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One names new principal at Gilbert Elementary

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Stephen A. Deyo Jr. to principal of Gilbert Elementary School, effective July 1. Deyo replaces current GES Principal Will Moody, who is taking on a new role as the district’s employee development coordinator. Deyo currently serves as the assistant principal at Pelion Elementary School.
LEXINGTON, SC
manninglive.com

Parking Information for Manning High Graduation - June 4, 2022

Manning High School’s graduation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00am in Ramsey Stadium at Manning High School. There will be designated parking spaces for the 2022 graduates, Clarendon School District 2 Board Members, Clarendon School District 2 Administrative Staff, guest, and handicap guests (with proper handicap parking decals/license plates). Please refer to the accompanying diagram to familiarize yourself with where you should park. Graduates will park on the band grass practice area on the side of the school. Each graduate will have one (1) parking pass and must present this pass in order to park.
MANNING, SC
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest brings hundreds to Grand Strand

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people, some from as far away as California, were among those to visit the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2022. Alexander McDuffie of Virginia said he has been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Fest for 14 years and is happy to be back this year. “I’m in […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
NEWS CENTER Maine

NH boy, 8, killed in South Carolina shooting

FLORENCE, South Carolina — An 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire died after he and his father were shot while traveling in a vehicle in South Carolina on Saturday. Officials responded to a call around 2 p.m. of multiple shots fired into moving vehicles on Old River Road near Florence, South Carolina, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
wach.com

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC

Community Policy