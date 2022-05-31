Summer Basketball Camp registration begins May 31, 2022

Manning High School’s graduation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00am in Ramsey Stadium at Manning High School. There will be designated parking spaces for the 2022 graduates, Clarendon School District 2 Board Members, Clarendon School District 2 Administrative Staff, guest, and handicap guests (with proper handicap parking decals/license plates). Please refer to the accompanying diagram to familiarize yourself with where you should park. Graduates will park on the band grass practice area on the side of the school. Each graduate will have one (1) parking pass and must present this pass in order to park.

MANNING, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO