Nevada and Idaho saw the highest employment growth alongside increasing populations

While population growth has slowed at the national level, states with increases in population and employment growth are seeing an extra boost to their economies. A greater number of residents and workers means more entrepreneurs are available to start businesses and more workers are around to help companies grow. The region that has seen this effect most directly is the Mountain West, where states such as Nevada, Idaho, Utah, and Montana have seen rapid growth in both population and employment recently.

These locations join prospering Sun Belt states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina in enjoying growth across a number of economic indicators. The states with the fastest-growing economies all have more people, more workers, and more business creation contributing to greater incomes and GDP.

Researchers at Filterbuy combined these factors to determine the states with the fastest-growing economies between 2020 and 2021. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers calculated a composite score based on the following factors, all weighted equally:

GDP growthNew business growthEmployment growthPer capita income growthPopulation growth

Here are the states with the fastest-growing economies.