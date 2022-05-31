ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada and Idaho saw the highest employment growth alongside increasing populations

While population growth has slowed at the national level, states with increases in population and employment growth are seeing an extra boost to their economies. A greater number of residents and workers means more entrepreneurs are available to start businesses and more workers are around to help companies grow. The region that has seen this effect most directly is the Mountain West, where states such as Nevada, Idaho, Utah, and Montana have seen rapid growth in both population and employment recently.

These locations join prospering Sun Belt states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina in enjoying growth across a number of economic indicators. The states with the fastest-growing economies all have more people, more workers, and more business creation contributing to greater incomes and GDP.

Researchers at Filterbuy combined these factors to determine the states with the fastest-growing economies between 2020 and 2021. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers calculated a composite score based on the following factors, all weighted equally:

GDP growthNew business growthEmployment growthPer capita income growthPopulation growth

Here are the states with the fastest-growing economies.

deseret.com

New report reveals the best place to live in the U.S.

U.S. News released its list of the best places to live and retire in the United States for 2022-2023. The report compiles data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Labor, the FBI and other sources. The 150 biggest metropolitan areas in the country are ranked based on the job market index, value index, quality of life, desirability and migration statistics.
POLITICS
deseret.com

The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead

Nestled in Nevada, the area that became the town of St. Thomas was once home to settlements of the Ancestral Puebloans and Basket-Makers. In 1865, settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began farming in the area, believing that they were in Utah or Arizona. Pioneers established farms and businesses in the area.
POLITICS
98.3 The Snake

Are Illegal Immigrants Being Dumped in Southern Idaho?

I’ve been getting messages from audience members the last couple of months telling me they believe illegal immigrants are being dumped in Twin Falls. I’ve heard the Walmart parking lot cited and this past week, the parking lot behind Idaho Joe’s. A friend sent me a picture of a bus and told me I had his permission to use it in a story.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Idaho Is Not A Far Right State

It's the final countdown, and many folks in our state can't wait for the end of the seemingly endless Republican Party Primary. The primary will be over Tuesday, and so will the river of political ads that has permeated our airwaves for the last several months. 4 Reasons Why President...
IDAHO STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Worst States For Millennials

Millennials we take a lot of heat. I know you’ve heard the stereotypes-entitled, parentally dependent, emotionally fragile. But it also hasn’t been easy, so you can’t place all the blame on us. And if you’re reading this in one of the Carolina’s then it really hasn’t been easy. In fact, North Carolina and South Carolina both rank in the bottom half of states for millennials. This is according to a new study by Wallethub.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell

May 3 (Reuters) - (This May 3 story corrects conversion of acre-foot to 1.23 million liters, not 1.48 million liters, in paragraph 5) U.S. officials on Tuesday announced unprecedented measures to boost water levels at Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River that is so low as to endanger the production of hydroelectric power for seven Western states.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

U.S. approves major transmission line from Wyoming to Utah

May 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday gave final approval to a 416-mile electric transmission line that will help connect more wind and solar energy to the Western U.S. grid. The move allows PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), to start building the line,...
a-z-animals.com

How Long is the Colorado River?

The Colorado River is most famous for carving the Grand Canyon in Arizona. It starts in Colorado and flows all the way down to the Gulf of California. The river passes through seven different states and is part of the border between Arizona and Mexico. Just how long in the Colorado River? Is it the longest river in the US? Let’s find out.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Idaho Stacks Up

An estimated 221,292,360 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Idaho, 56.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in Idaho appear to be attributable in […]
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota's unemployment rate still among nation's lowest

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is among the top ten states with unemployment rates that have rebounded fast since the pandemic, according to a new report. The ranking, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, is based on six key metrics. The company analyzed unemployment rate statistics from April and compared that to key dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
ECONOMY
a-z-animals.com

Are There Grizzly Bears in Colorado?

Grizzly bears, also known simply known as grizzly, are a population or subspecies of brown bears that inhabit North America, Asia, and Europe. Grizzly bears used to range from Alaska to Mexico, and as far east as the western shores of Hudson Bay. Currently, they only exist in Alaska, western Canada, and sections of the northwest United States. Grizzly bears are one of the most aggressive and dangerous bears you may encounter. Colorado is home to many wild animals, including mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, and black bears. But are there also grizzly bears in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
