The US economy has grown rapidly in recent years

The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

In some ways, these factors suggest that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant but temporary disruption to a strong run of economic growth. Business applications are up 60% over their numbers in early 2017, while total GDP has risen by 27.3% over the same span, and per capita income is up by more than a quarter, from $50,765 to $63,759. All of these positive signs for economic growth have happened despite relatively flat growth in the overall population and number of Americans who are employed, which suggests that businesses and their employees are becoming more productive over time.

The Herald News

The Herald News

