ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Experienced The Highs And Lows This Season

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4av9pw_0fw28TdP00

The third-year guard says he still has plenty time to improve

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro made great strides during his third NBA season.

He also learned there is room for improvement. Herro spoke about his growth Tuesday during the team's exit interviews at FTX Arena.

“First of all, this season was good, or great, as far as the experiences," Herro said. "...The playoffs were kind of a weird ride. But it was a learning curve for me. People forget I’m 22.”

Herro won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging a career-high 20.7 points. His season fizzled in the postseason, especially in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics when he was sidelined by a groin injury.

Still, Herro refused to blame his struggles on the injury.

"Next time in that situation I'll be more prepared and better," Herro said.

Herro also hinted that he wants to be a starter at some point in his career. He came off the bench all season.

"Yeah for sure," Herro said. "In someway I would like to start. It's my fourth year, I think I've earned it. We'll see what happens."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 7 loss. CLICK HERE .

Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus' overturned 3-pointer. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat fall to Boston Celtics in Game 7. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Erik Spoelstra
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs And Lows#Basketball#Miami Heat#Ftx Arena#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Warriors latest injury update should truly scare the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors’ latest injury update should scare the Boston Celtics ahead of the NBA Finals. Golden State has fought through injuries this season, but the latest injury update should cause the Celtics’ to shake in their sneakers. The Warriors will list Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala...
BOSTON, MA
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers. During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
303
Followers
570
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy