Gov. Gianforte appoints judge to serve Lake, Sanders counties

HELENA – A new judge has been appointed for Lake and Sanders counties.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced the appointment of Molly Owen to the 20th Judicial District Court, filling the vacancy created when District Judge James A. Manley’s retired.

“Molly is an accomplished attorney who appreciates the court’s role in interpreting laws, not making them from the bench,” Gov. Gianforte said. “A strong supporter of drug treatment courts and maximizing efficiencies in the courtroom, Molly will serve the people of Lake and Sanders counties well.”

Owen has served as Deputy County Attorney for Lake County since 2015, and as St. Ignatius Town Attorney since 2017. Owen is a 2012 graduate of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

The governor announced on April 7 that an advisory council of attorneys and community leaders in Lake and Sanders counties to assist in identifying and reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court judge vacancy.

A 30-day public comment period for the four applicants began on April 12 and the public comment period concluded on May 11.

Owen will be sworn in on June 20, 2022.