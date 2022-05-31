ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sahaida takes third in pole vault at state meet

By Matt Long
Cover picture for the articleOak Ridge senior Ali Sahaida placed third in the CIF State girls' pole vault competition, had fun and learned some things too. At Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday, Sahaida qualified for Saturday’s pole vault finals, but missed graduation ceremonies at Oak Ridge. Sahaida entered the meet with one goal:...

Multiple area track and field athletes compete at state meet

A number of athletes from Whitney, Rocklin, Del Oro, Granite Bay and Woodcreek High schools competed at last weekend’s 2022 California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships. Here is a look at how everyone performed and placed. Rocklin High. Sophomore Giselle Kirchner ended her season strong with a...
ROCKLIN, CA
Edge of Summer continues traditions of racing in Roseville on June 4

All American Speedway will celebrate the fifth year of promotion by Bill McAnally Racing and the 68th year of motorsports competition in Roseville with the Edge of Summer this Saturday night, June 4. Throw it back to the 1980s and summers spent at the speedway with seven main events of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Lady Eagles softball win their first section title since 2002

The Del Oro High softball team showed Saturday why they were the top seed in Division II as the Golden Eagles defeated the St. Francis High Troubadours 10-9 at Sacramento City College to win their first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 2002. “I’ve been blessed and rewarded to have the opportunity...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Johns wins bass fishing tournament

Folsom resident Luke Johns, 22, won the prestigious Wild West Bass Trail Apex Spartan 580 on the Columbia River in Oregon on May 20. Johns, a 2017 graduate of Vista del Lago, was excited to participate in the invitational-only tournament, held in the memory of Aaron Martens, a pro fisherman from Alabama who won three Angler of the Year titles and three Bass U.S. Open championships. Martens died in November after battling brain cancer for 580 days.
FOLSOM, CA
Motocross mania hits Folsom for 53rd Hangtown Motocross

The large race haulers and colorful team apparel is already being seen throughout the city of Folsom as motor sports mania hits the city in the way of pro motocross that has arrived for the 53rd running of the Hangtown Motocross Classic this week. This signature event attracts the top...
Foresthill FFA student Cantrell is named state champion

Foresthill High School junior Kelly Cantrell won first place individually at the FFA Cal Poly State Forestry Judging finals May 6-7 in San Luis Obispo. The Foresthill High school Forestry team earned second place overall. The team competed Plant ID, Tool ID, Tree measurement, acreage, maps and compass, and knowledge.
FORESTHILL, CA
Rock climber takes on Matterhorn to raise awareness, funds for glioblastoma research

Jeff Lindgren has always been a climber. He climbed Yosemite the day after his wedding. He and Margaret were married at 11 o’clock on 11-11-2019. “We got married in Yosemite, so I brought my ropes,” Lindgren said early this week from Murphy’s Gate along Highway 49 in Auburn, just before another training run down to the American River and right back up.
AUBURN, CA
C.K. McClatchy High School Student-Athlete Named Gatorade CA Baseball Player Of The Year

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A student-athlete at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Baseball Player of The Year. According to a press release, the award recognizes athletic achievement and academic accomplishments, and great character demonstrated on and off the field. Malcolm Moore is now a finalist for the National Baseball Player of the Year award that will be announced in June. Moore joins a group of state-award winners, including Derek Jeter, Clayton Kershaw, David Price, and more. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior catcher had batted .511 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, and 47 runs scored in 32 games, leading the Lions to a 29-4 record. Moore is the top prospect in the Class of 2022 as ranked by Perfect Game. Throughout all of his athletic achievements, Moore has maintained a 4.19 GPA and is ranked first in his graduating class of 504 students. Elijah has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Stanford University.
SACRAMENTO, CA
South Placer high school seniors graduate this week

It’s high school graduation week in south Placer, starting last Saturday with Del Oro High School’s commencement ceremony and ending Friday with Rocklin and Roseville schools. Graduation ceremonies for the Rocklin and Roseville schools were after press time. We’ll run photos next week. Thursday’s commencement ceremony in...
ROCKLIN, CA
Indoor golf entertainment franchise X-Golf eyeing El Dorado Hills Town Center

Recent filings indicate an entertainment golf simulator concept could be coming to the El Dorado Hills Town Center in the future. Carson, California-based X-Golf America began franchising in 2016 and currently has 90 locations open or in development across the U.S. The company's locations each have a full bar and restaurant, as well as a minimum of six indoor golf simulators that can be rented out for tee times, private lessons, tournaments and events.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Lincoln High School's Class of 2022 Senior Award Recipients

On May 16, more than 60 Lincoln High School seniors received awards and scholarships for their scholastic achievements. A total of $204,000 was given in scholarship to Lincoln High School Class of 2022 students, courtesy of numerous community donors and Lincoln organizations. Lincoln High School’s graduation ceremony will take place...
LINCOLN, CA
Rods & Relics' downtown Lincoln Car Show is Saturday

Downtown Lincoln will be buzzing with visitors Saturday checking out the Rods & Relics Downtown Lincoln Car Show with 400-plus vehicles, and food and product vendor booths. From 7 am. To 3 p.m. Saturday, vehicles from Northern California, Southern California, Oregon and Nevada will be showcased. Boy Scout Troop Number...
LINCOLN, CA
Verba Beth Johnston Meteer 7/11/1931 - 5/28/2022

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Verba Meteer, age 90, passed away at her Rocklin home on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. Verba was born July 11, 1931 in Bryce, AZ, the daughter of Leslie Parker Johnston and Zara Lamoreaux.  She was the 5th of 7 children. The family moved to Mesa, AZ when Verba was twelve years old. She lived in Mesa until she was married to Russell Clair Meteer on August 14, 1953 in Maryland. Verba and Russell were sealed in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 25 of the same year. Verba and Russell lived in several locations through the years: Mesa, AZ; South Pasadena, CA; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; White Plains, NY; Moraga, CA; Saratoga, CA; Rocklin, CA. They had seven children, 33 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren – all of whom Verba adored greatly. As senior couple missionaries for the Church, Verba and Russell served together in Manchester, England, Salt Lake City, UT, and Roseville, CA. They were also ordinance workers at the Oakland and Sacramento Temples. Verba was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her son, David. She is survived by her husband, Russell and her children: Nanette (daughter in law), Marla (Dave) Wharton, Valori Meteer, Steven (MaryEllen) Meteer, Michael (Silenia) Meteer, Mark (Karen) Meteer, and Sam (Susen) Meteer.
ROCKLIN, CA
Betty R. Samson 7/25/1926 - 5/27/2022

Betty Ruth Mosher Samson was born July 26, 1925 in North Sacramento to Maynard A. and Inez M. Menten Mosher. She attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento. After taking an aircraft engine mechanics course, she graduated in January 1943. Betty went immediately to work at McClellan Field in Engine Repair. She worked until November 1945 when her wartime indefinite status relieved her of her job at McClellan. Betty loved her job as an aircraft mechanic and has always been proud of her work in the war effort.
SACRAMENTO, CA
10+ FUN Things to do in Auburn CA (Perfect for 1st Timers)

Plan the perfect northern Cali stay with our guide to 10+ Fun Things to do in Auburn CA which includes where to stay, where and what to eat & day trip ideas!. There are so many things to do in Auburn. Visiting Auburn is a lot of fun and by learning about its history we learn to appreciate what the town has to offer today.
Here are events happening this weekend in Northern California

From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Rio Vista Fishing Pier

Rio Vista Fishing Pier. “the floating pier, designed and built by jennings boat docks & lifts in rio vista, was completed on [tuesday] and is located near the. It's a step up from hookup apps but the perfect level hookup com scam of serious for 20 and 30 somethings who want something real, but don't need anyone asking how many kids they want just yet.
RIO VISTA, CA
Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Reporter Leaving Business After 11 Years

KCRA reporter Kay Recede said she is leaving the local news business after 11 years. She announced the move on social media saying, it wasn’t an easy decision, but “it’s time for a new chapter.”. “I have never won an Emmy,” Recede wrote. “I’ve been a broadcast...

